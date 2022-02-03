FNE at Berlinale 2022: Slovenian Film in Berlin

Generation Kplus

Moja Vesna by Sara Kern

World Premiere

Slovenia/Australia 2022

Date / Time / Venue

13. 02. 2022 / 16.30 / Urania (Premiere)

14. 02. 2022 / 15.30 / Filmtheater am Friedrichshain

15. 02. 2022 / 10.30 / HKW

19. 02. 2022 / 14.00 / HKW

The feature debut by the award-winning Slovenian Writer/Director is a quiet and poetic character-driven story of family love and grief that changes the dynamics in a fragmented family.



Ten-year-old Moja lives with her grief-stricken Slovenian dad and pregnant twenty-year-old sister Vesna in an outer suburb of Melbourne. Unable to accept the reality of her mother’s sudden pass-ing, Moja focuses on preparing for the baby while Vesna is lost in troubles of her own. Adamant and full of light, Moja pushes on, hoping in vain that Vesna will eventually fill the mother-shaped hole in her life. But Vesna pushes Moja to accept that their mother has in fact died, which causes the relationship between the sisters to strain and as the birth draws closer the grieving family continues to fragment. After meeting Miranda and her quirky daughter Danger, a family very different to her own, Moja's world begins to open.



Director/Screenwriter Sara Kern

Produced by Rok Biček of Cvinger Film (Slovenia) and Gal Greenspan and Sharlene George of Sweetshop & Green (Australia)

Coproducers Katy Roberts, Line Producers Ira Cecic and Rachel Forbes, and First AD Andy Pante

Cast Loti Kovačič, Mackenzie Mazur, Gregor Baković, Claudia Karvan, Flora Feldman

Financed by Slovenian Film Centre, Screen Australia

With financial support from Film Victoria and the Melbourne International Film Festival’s MIFF Premiere Fund, Radio Television Slovenia (RTV SLO) and The Government's Office for Slovenians Abroad

Contact: Rok Biček, Cvinger Film, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , www.cvinger-film.si

Panorama

Produkty 24 (Convenience Store) by Michael Borodin

World Premiere

Russia/Slovenia/Turkey 2022

Date / Time / Venue

12. 02. 2022 / 15.30 / Zoo Palast 1 (Premiere)

13. 02. 2022 / 21.00 / Zoo Palast 2

17. 02. 2022 / 17.00 / Cubix 9

18. 02. 2022 / 14.30 / Cinemax 4

Convenience Store is a story about modern slavery exposed to thousands of indifferent witnesses. Its main female character, Mukhabbat, lives and toils in a typical convenience store on the outskirts of Moscow. Just like other illegal migrants in store she does not get a single ruble for her work and is not allowed to take even a short break. Mukhabbat puts an end to this life when the owner of the store abducts her newborn son. Overcoming despair and fear, Mukhabbat wins back her freedom and saves the others. For that she has to leave Russia. Back at home, in Uzbekistan, Mukhabbat starts fighting to get her child back at any cost. But she has to face a lot of challenges along the way, dealing with pain, loss and horrible compromises.



Director/Screenwriter Michael Borodin

Produced by Artem Vasilyev, Metrafilms (Russia)

Coproducers Aleš Pavlin, Andrej Štritof, Perfo Production (Slovenia) and Diloy Gülün, Karma Films (Turkey)

Cast Zukhara Sansyzbay, Lyudmila Vasilyeva, Tolibzhon Suleimanov, Asel Tyutyubaeva, Kamilla Mukhlisova, Nargiz Abdullaeva

With financial support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and The Foundation for development of modern cinematography Kinoprime

Contact: Metrafilms Asya Pavlovskaya This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Lera Motorueva This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

European Shooting Stars 2022

Timon Šturbej

Slovenia

Jury statement

Timon Šturbej from Slovenia is a multi-award-winning theatre and film actor who received high praise from the experts: “With sublime artistry and a raw vigor, his presence is so powerful and compelling that the audience’s eyes are locked on him wherever he is. Through subtle expressions and evocative presence, his performance is disarming, multifaceted and addictive – the epitome of acting”. His well-known films are Sexual Perversity by David Mamet and Consequences by Darko Stante as well as his nominated film, Riders, by Dominik Mencej, which will be released this year.

Biography

Timon Šturbej was born in Maribor, Slovenia. He graduated from the Academy of Theatre, Radio, Film and Television in Ljubljana and is a company member of the Slovenian National Theatre in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Before being accepted to the Academy, he won the Best Actor Award at the 2013 Teatralny Koufar theatre festival in Minsk Belarus, for his performance in the role of Amor in Moliere's Psyche. In 2017 he was honored with the student Sever Award - named after legendary Slovene actor Stane Sever and awarded by a professional jury - for his role as Bernie in David Mamet's Sexual Perversity. In 2018, for the role as Žele in the film Consequences directed by Darko Štante, Šturbej was awarded with a Vesna as Best Supporting Actor at the Festival of Slovenian Film. Most recently he has completed production on Riders, directed by Dominik Mencej and Wake Me, directed by Marko Šantić. He is currently in production on the TV mini-series, Inhumanum: The Inhumanity of Many, directed by Igor Zupe.

Contact: Olivia Bell Management, 193 Wardour Street, London W1F 8ZF, United Kingdom

+44 20- 7439 3270, ku.oc.lleb-aivilo@ofni, www.olivia-bell.co.uk

