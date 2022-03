LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian Film Centre has provided support in the total amount of 565,000 EUR to nine minority full-length feature coproduction projects.

Thirty-five Slovenian minority coproductions applied for financial support in May 2021, among them 28 feature films and 7 documentary films or TV series.

The biggest grants of 104,000 EUR each, went to Not a Word / Niti Besede by Hanna Slak, produced by Tramal Films, and Ungrateful Beings / Nehvaležna bitja by Olmo Omerzu, produced by Cvinger film.

