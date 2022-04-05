PRODUCTION: Netflix's The Witcher S3 Shoots In Slovenia

LJUBLJANA: Slovenia is one of the three countries, beside Croatia and Italy, hosting the Netflix film crew shooting the third season of the hit fantasy drama series The Witcher, based on a book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski and starring Henry Cavill. The project is a US/Polish/Hungarian coproduction.

The foreign producers, who are planning to shoot in Slovenia and want their filming costs to be partially covered, can take advantage of the cash rebate scheme introduced in 2017 by the Slovenian Film Centre (SFC). The total amount of 1 m EUR is tendered by the last public call for 2022 production, published on 31 December 2021. While the public call is not closed yet, SFC officials cannot confirm the Slovene production company that will be servicing.

The shooting shall take place in the Slovenian Alpine resort of Kranjska Gora and at the Postojna cave. The Predjama Castle is closed for visitors on 5 April 2022, most likely due to officially unconfirmed shooting.

The main stars of the series, Henry Cavill and Freya Allan, have already arrived in Kranjska Gora, according to the Slovenian Press Agency (STA) and social media posts by Cavill, while official Netflix representatives haven’t confirmed it yet.

The new season of the series will also reportedly be filmed in Croatia, on the island of Krk and in the vicinity of the coastal city of Pula, as well as in Italy, reportedly in South Tyrol.

The Witcher is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and it is set in a fictional land, telling a story about monster hunters with supernatural powers. The third season is produced by Cinesite, Hivemind, Netflix, Platige Image (Poland) and Pioneer Stillking Films (Hungary).