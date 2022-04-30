Admissions to Domestic Films in Slovenia Dropped by 30% in 2021

LJUBLJANA: Admissions to domestic films reached 16,867 in 2021, compared to 24,470 in 2020, and the gross was 54,332 EUR (compared to 80,900 EUR in 2020), which represents over 30%.

However, the 2021 total admissions increased to 725,612, compared to 539,970 in 2020, and the total box office recovered up to 4.074 m EUR, compared to 2.887 m in 2020. This is encouraging given the pandemic situation, but still represents a 70% drop compared to non-COVID years' average, according to the Slovenian Film Centre.

The top domestic title in 2021 was Wild Slovenia directed by Matej Vranič, produced by Fotokom in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, with 6,565 admissions and 24,294 EUR gross, followed by Sanremo directed by Miroslav Mandić, produced by Filmostovje in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and Incipitfilm (Italy), with 1,757 admissions and 4,465 EUR gross.

The third top domestic title in 2021 was Don’t Forget to Breathe directed by Martin Turk and produced by Bela film, with 1,738 admissions and 4,734 EUR gross. The film was partially released in cinemas in March 2020, before the first COVID-19 restrictions caused the complete closing of the cinemas.

The Slovenian film with the most admissions since 1991 is still At Hostar / Pr’ Hostar directed by Luka Marčetić, produced by Kerlc Film in coproduction with Iridum Film, with 211,604 admissions (179,667 admissions in 2016 and 31,937 admissions in 2017), followed by Going Our Way / Gremo mi po svoje (2010) directed by Miha Hočevar, produced by Vertigo/Emotionfilm in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, with 205,439 admissions.