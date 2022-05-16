PRODUCTION: Slovenian National Television Shoots Cases of Inspector Vrenko S2

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian national television RTV Slovenija is currently shooting in Maribor the second season of TV crime series Cases of Inspector Vrenko / Primeri inšpektorja Vrenka. The show based on the novels by Avgust Demšar has been the most successful crime series on national television in the last 20 years.

After the big success of the first season, which was shot in 2020, new episodes about chief inspector Martin Vrenk, who faces unusual cases, interesting characters and surprising twists, are planned. The crew is almost the same, including the directors Slobodan Maksimović and Boris Jurjašević, and Dario Varga who plays the main role and who is joined by Lovro Zafred and Lotos Šparovec. The rest of the cast includes Katarina Čas, Pia Zemljič and Nina Ivanišin, and many others.

“This is similar to novels. If you are successful with the first one, the expectations for the second are even higher; there is more fear that you will not succeed," author Avgust Demšar said. He is co-writing the script together with Martin Horvat.

The 50-days shooting of the novels Evropa, Hotel Abrazzia in Obsedenosti by Avgust Demšar, which will come together under the title of Cases of Inspector Vrenko, will take place till 30 November 2022 in two slots: 35 days in the spring/summer and 15 days in the autumn of 2022. The shooting started on 4 May 2022 and it is taking place on locations in Maribor, the Prekmurje region and Ljubljana.

Cases of Inspector Vrenko is entirely produced by RTV Slovenija with an estimated budget of 780,000 EUR.

The series will consist of six 50-minute episodes, which are planned to be aired on channel TV SLO1 at the beginning of 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

RTV Slovenija

Drama department

E: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Directors: Slobodan Maksimović, Boris Jurjašević

Screenwriters: Avgust Demšar, Martin Horvat

DoP: Vladan G. Janković

Editor: Jurij Moškon

Production design: Mateja Medvedić

Costume design: Katarina Šavs

Make-up design: Lija Ivančič

Cast: Dario Varga, Lovro Zafred, Lotos Šparovec, Katarina Čas, Pia Zemljič, Nina Ivanišin, Janez Hočevar - Rifle, Uroš Fürst, Gorazd Žilavec, Vladimir Vlaškalić