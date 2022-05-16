PRODUCTION: Slovenian National Television Shoots Cases of Inspector Vrenko S2

After the big success of the first season, which was shot in 2020, new episodes about chief inspector Martin Vrenk, who faces unusual cases, interesting characters and surprising twists, are planned. The crew is almost the same, including the directors Slobodan Maksimović and Boris Jurjašević, and Dario Varga who plays the main role and who is joined by Lovro Zafred and Lotos Šparovec. The rest of the cast includes Katarina Čas, Pia Zemljič and Nina Ivanišin, and many others.
“This is similar to novels. If you are successful with the first one, the expectations for the second are even higher; there is more fear that you will not succeed," author Avgust Demšar said. He is co-writing the script together with Martin Horvat.
The 50-days shooting of the novels Evropa, Hotel Abrazzia in Obsedenosti by Avgust Demšar, which will come together under the title of Cases of Inspector Vrenko, will take place till 30 November 2022 in two slots: 35 days in the spring/summer and 15 days in the autumn of 2022. The shooting started on 4 May 2022 and it is taking place on locations in Maribor, the Prekmurje region and Ljubljana.
Cases of Inspector Vrenko is entirely produced by RTV Slovenija with an estimated budget of 780,000 EUR.
The series will consist of six 50-minute episodes, which are planned to be aired on channel TV SLO1 at the beginning of 2023.
Production Information:
Producer:
RTV Slovenija
Drama department
Credits:
Directors: Slobodan Maksimović, Boris Jurjašević
Screenwriters: Avgust Demšar, Martin Horvat
DoP: Vladan G. Janković
Editor: Jurij Moškon
Production design: Mateja Medvedić
Costume design: Katarina Šavs
Make-up design: Lija Ivančič
Cast: Dario Varga, Lovro Zafred, Lotos Šparovec, Katarina Čas, Pia Zemljič, Nina Ivanišin, Janez Hočevar - Rifle, Uroš Fürst, Gorazd Žilavec, Vladimir Vlaškalić