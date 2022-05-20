FESTIVALS: Second Edition of Kranj Actors Film Festival in June 2022

LJUBLJANA: The second edition of the KRAFFT - Kranj Actors Film Festival will run from 14 till 19 June 2022 in Kranj. At the initiative of the Slovenian Film Centre , the festival will host a special industry event called ReActing as a Star for the first time this year.

The goal of the ReActing as a Star programme is to connect actors, casting directors and agents, and promote them both regionally and internationally. The event is meant for experienced actors from Slovenia, Croatia, Bosina and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro and North Macedonia, along with actors from the wider region that is an important part of the European film world. Thanks to the collaboration with the Sarajevo Film Festival, the attendance is also possible for young participants of the talent campus Alumni Sarajevo – Acting Studio 2021

The selectors of this year’s competition programme are the film critic, writer and editor-in-chief of Ekran film and tv magazine Ana Šturm, the culturologist and film critic Veronika Zakonjšek and the film and theatre actor Petja Labović. The first competition entries are Hit the road / Jaddeh khaki directed by Panah Panahi, Murina / Morena directed by Antonete Alamat Kusijanović and Memoria directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

Ana Šturm explains that “film selection is always about picking the best, most relevant, topical and diverse film productions.” The festival presents the Golden Apple awards in three categories: the Grand Prix Golden Apple, three Special Acting Achievement Golden Apples and an honourary Golden Apple. Additionally, the Screen Actors Guild of Slovenia awards and recognition awards will be presented for the first time this year.

Beside the carefully curated film programme and other events taking place in picturesque locations, attending the festival will bring a valuable opportunity for live and real contact with film creators, according to Zakonjšek. In the relaxed summery atmosphere, the audience will be able to mingle and talk with local and international guests.

The screenings and other events will take place at five venues: Summer theatre Khislstein, Layer House, Škrlovec Tower, Vovk Garden, Prešern theatre Kranj.

The festival is created in cooperation with the Municipality of Kranj, the Institute for Tourism and Culture Kranj, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Screen Actors Guild of Slovenia and the Carnica Institute.