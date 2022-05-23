New Cineplexx Opens in Ljubljana

LJUBLJANA: Cineplexx Slovenia , which already operates six facilities in Slovenia (Maribor, Celje, Koper, Kranj, Novo mesto, Murska Sobota), is finally opening a new cineplex in Ljubljana.

The facility with 7 cinema theatres and 1,357 seats in total, is located in the shopping mall Supernova Ljubljana Rudnik. The cinemas offer comfortable seats in various quality (standard, double-lover, VIP, VIP deluxe) and are equipped with Barco laser projectors and Dolby Atmos sound system.

The multiplex will show mainly commercial American films, but there will also be place for national and European titles. Additionally, it will offer the possibility for conference activities and other leisure activities.

“We have faced many challenges, from completely closed cinemas to operating under strict restrictions (limited seats capacity, ban on concession). We are glad that we managed to overcome this crisis and at the same time complete a new modern facility, which will undoubtedly become the centre of film entertainment, socialising, quality leisure, inspiration and education,” says Christian Langhammer, Cineplexx CEO in Managing Partner.

The opening event will be held on Wednesday, 25 May, with the premiere of the hollywood blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

Cineplexx Cine Operations Gmbh is a subsidiary of Constantin Film Holding GmbH, established in Austria in 1951. With as many as 66 cineplexes in Austria, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Greece, Romania and Italy, Cineplexx is well represented in the Central European market and offers more than 70,000 seats in more than 460 cinemas.

The Slovenian capital city has had just one cineplex up until now, Kolosej, located in the Ljubljana main shopping area BTC.