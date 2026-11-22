SARAJEVO: Renowned Bosnian film director Ademir Kenović is back with the feature film and the 8-episode TV series When I Was a Hodja, which are both currently in production.

Based on a novel by Damir Ovčina, When I Was a Hodja / Kad sam bio hodža tells a story of 18-year-old Damir, whose life changes completely after the beginning of the Siege of Sarajevo. Through his civilian perspective we are introduced to life in war conditions, loss of freedom, fear, uncertainty and fight for survival. The film, which is set in Sarajevo and mostly in the neighborhood of Grbavica, transcends the intimate story of the protagonist, becoming a universal story about growing-up, humanity, dignity, and survival in the circumstances beyond human experience.

The principal photography started, for two days, on 12 July and resumed on 17 October 2026. It should continue until 28 January 2027, totaling 80 shootings days.

The film is produced by Refresh Production and coproduced by BH Telecom through BH Content Lab, with an estimated budget of 2,394,968 EUR / 4,684,150 KM.

“For us, When I Was a Hodja, is more than a film and television project. We have a great responsibility towards people and the time we are talking about. It is important for us to make this film about something more than suffering, and to talk about the people, their relationships, bravery and ability to preserve their dignity. We strongly believe that the film has the power to preserve memory, and to make it more approachable to new generations. Our aim is to make a strong and authentic film that will, although deeply rooted into the history of Sarajevo, be understandable and relatable to the audiences around the world,” Belma Medija of Refresh Production told FNE.

When I Was a Hodja is expected to premiere in 2028.

No sales agents or distributors are attached to the project at this moment. However, the producers are open to finding additional partners for postproduction.

Ademir Kenović produced and co-directed European Documentary of the Year MGM Sarajevo: Man, God, the Monster / MGM Sarajevo: Čovjek, Bog, Monstrum (SaGa, 1994). His war drama The Perfect Circle / Savršeni krug (Dokument Sarajevo, 1997) won the inaugural François Chalais Prize at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival.

Production Information:

Producer:

Refresh Production (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

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Coproducers:

BH Telecom (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Credits:

Director: Ademir Kenović

Scripwriters: Ademir Kenović, Neven Samardžić

DoPs: Erol Zubčević, Almir Đikoli

Production designer: Mario Ivezić

Costume designer: Lejla Graho

Make-up artist: Lamija Hadžihasanović Homarac

Cast: Issa Osmić