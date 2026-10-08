PRODUCTION: Stephan Komandarev Prepares to Shoot The Block Universe

SOFIA: The acclaimed Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev is currently in final preproduction with his eighth feature film, The Block Universe, which is a coproduction between Bulgaria, Germany and Luxembourg. Heretic has already boarded as sales agent.

This social sci-fi drama follows five stories that happen to the same ambulance team (a doctor and a driver) driving through the streets of Sofia between 1989 and 2030. Elza and Joro begin their first shift together on 10 November 1989, the day the Communist regime falls. Over the four decades that follow, their unspoken love, guilt and loyalty are put to the test with every call. Past, present and future intertwine to show us key moments in the history of Bulgarian society and its difficult and ever elusive "growth".

“The main characters have witnessed reality, including its dark side; they’ve seen all its stages, changes, hopes and failures. The rest of our characters are the people these paramedics encounter during their shifts, the different faces of Bulgarian society. The periods in time we have chosen correspond to key periods in our characters’ lifetimes: the inexperience of youth, the disappointment of middle age, the exhaustion and wisdom of old age. They’re also connected to key moments in the history of our society and its difficult and always elusive ‘growth’: the hope of 10 November 1989 when the regime changed, the protests of 1997 when poverty struck the country, the new hope of Bulgaria joining the EU in 2007, more protests in 2013, up to a sense of ‘timelessness’ and exhaustion in the near future (2030),” Stephan Komandarev told FNE.

The story is inspired and named after a physics theory, according to which all events in the universe happen at once, and the passage of time is an illusion.

“Once I had fixed these time periods, I was faced with the question of what the dramaturgical connection between them should be. And then I came across the theory of The Block Universe, based on Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. It’s a four-dimensional, space-time structure, where time is the same as space because each event that has ever happened or will happen has its own coordinates, its own address. There’s no pressure on time, each point is equally ‘real’, so that the future and the past are no less real than the present. The future cannot be changed. After all, it has already happened,” Stephan Komandarev told FNE.

Тhe main cast includes Lydia Indjova and Stoyan Doychev, alongside Eleonora Ivanova, Hristo Petkov, Todor Kotzev, Gergana Pletnyova, Ivan Barnev, and Anastasia Ingilizova.

Stephan Komandarev and Ralitsa Golemanova are producing through Argo Film (Bulgaria) in coproduction with Eike Goreczka and Christoph Kukula through 42film (Germany), and Alexandra Hoesdorf and Désirée Nosbusch through Deal Productions (Luxembourg).

The project was selected for the Berlinale Co-Production Market 2025 and applied to Eurimages in early September 2026.

The total budget is 1,402,304 EUR with the pending Eurimages support. So far, the film has been supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center with 720,922 EUR, MDM with 200,000 EUR, and the Film Fund Luxembourg with 200,000 EUR.

The film will be shot for 23 days from 12 November to 8 December 2026 in Sofia and near Devin, in the Rhodope Mountains. If Eurimages support comes through during the shoot, the schedule will be extended to 27 shooting days.

The postproduction will take place in Germany and Luxembourg, and it will be completed by the end of 2027.

Argo Film together with their partners from 42film and Deal Productions are currently looking for additional funding including coproductions and presales from TV broadcasters.

Production Information:

Producer:

Argo Film (Bulgaria)

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Coproducers:

42film (Germany)

Deal Productions (Luxembourg)

Credits:

Director: Stephan Komandarev

Writer: Pavla Kotova, Stephan Komandarev

DoP: Vesselin Hristov

Editor: Nina Altaparmakova

Set design: Ivelina Mineva

Cast: Lydia Indjova, Stoyan Doychev, Eleonora Ivanova, Hristo Petkov, Todor Kotzev, Gergana Pletnyova, Ivan Barnev, Anastasia Ingilizova