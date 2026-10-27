PRODUCTION: Stanislav Todorov–Rogi Shoots A Sea of Things

SOFIA: Bulgarian director Stanislav Todorov-Rogi has started shooting his new feature film, A Sea of Things , on 20 October 2026. The project is backed by the Bulgarian National Film Center ( NFC ).

The story follows Anelia (50), who is trying to reconnect with her troubled daughter, Arlina (18). As she shares the story of her great love with the punk rocker Boris from 1989 to 1992, her youth, the traditional ritual bread Kravai, the rebellion, the music of New Generation, and the disappointment following the political changes in Bulgaria in 1989 open a new chapter in the mother-daughter relationship.

Stanislav Todorov-Rogi and Plamena Velkovsky penned the script. Тhe main cast includes Margita Gosheva, Lidia Vasileva, Kremena Deianova, Spartak Todorov, and Plamen Dimov.

“Personal conflict exists within the context of time and the changes that shape generations: the mother’s story as a young woman is a metaphor for the period from 1989 to 1992. Every generation rebels against the one before it, but in a country that had been a totalitarian state, the generation that came of age in the late 1980s had to carry out a complete mental revolution. It is still debatable whether we succeeded. Perhaps future generations will be the ones to say,” Stanislav Todorov–Rogi told FNE.

The film is produced by Borislav Chouchkov through SIF 309 Film Music Ltd. The total budget is 651,897 EUR, of which 516,404 EUR has been provided by the Bulgarian National Film Center (NFC).

“We approached 1989-92 not as a museum reconstruction but as a lived atmosphere: every location, costume and haircut carries the tension between a collapsing system and a generation inventing itself. Punks, new-wavers, disco kids and metalheads share the frame, while the music of New Generation and the poetry of Dimitar Voev give the era its pulse. Restless handheld and Steadicam for the past, a still, observing camera for the present, let the audience feel the distance between youthful rebellion and what remains of it,” producer Borislav Chouchkov told FNE.

The film is currently being shot over 16 days between 20 October and 11 November 2026 in Sofia and Pernik. The postproduction will be completed in October 2027 and Purple Rain Ltd will release the film in Bulgaria.

SIF 309 Film Music Ltd. is currently looking for international sales agents and additional funding, including coproduction partners, pre-sales and TV broadcasters.

Production Information:

Producer:

SIF 309 Film Music Ltd. (Bulgaria)

Borislav Chouchkov: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Stanislav Todorov-Rogi

Writer: Stanislav Todorov-Rogi, Plamena Velkovsky

DoP: Aleksander Stanishev

Editor: Viktoria Radoslavova

Set design: Vanina Geleva

Costumes design: Irina Kothceva

Cast: Margita Gosheva, Lidia Vasileva, Kremena Deianova, Spartak Todorov, Plamen Dimov