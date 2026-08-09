Blend: Film & Games Announces New Keynote Speakers

ZAGREB: Croatian film director Igor Šeregi, French screenwriter/director Pierre Puget, and Romanian expert in virtual production Andrei Goagă are the new keynote speakers announced for the upcoming 3rd edition of the Blend: Film & Games conference, which will be held on 23 – 24 October 2026 in Zagreb.

This unique meeting of the film and video game industries brings a rich international programme with a focus on the future of the European audiovisual industry and projects emerging at the intersection of film and video games.

The conference is organised by the Zagreb Film Office and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) through the Games Croatia project, with the academic partner Algebra Bernays University.

Last year's edition attracted more than 600 registered participants, and this year's programme promises an even wider international reach with concrete examples of "blended" projects emerging across Europe and beyond, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.