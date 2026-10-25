BLEND: Film & Games Conference 2026 Held in Zagreb

ZAGREB: The 3 rd edition of the BLEND: Film & Games conference took place on 23 and 24 October 2026 at the Algebra Bernays University in Zagreb, focusing on how film, television, and video games increasingly merge to build unified creative worlds.

The two-day event gathered top Croatian and international experts for lectures, practical workshops, film screenings, and panels. Key sessions covered the real-world applications of AI in art, expanding game franchises into other media, and how acting adapts when moving from theatre and film to interactive games.

Speakers included Željko Barčan, FX Supervisor at Wētā FX (Avatar: Fire and Ash, Interstellar), Maria Małgorzata Głowacka, Senior Franchise Manager at CD PROJEKT RED (The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077), renowned Los Angeles TV music supervisor Thomas Golubich, and notable local filmmakers and actors. The event also shined a spotlight on rising young Croatian creators making their mark in the audiovisual industry.

After five highly successful editions of the PROFilm Days conference, launched by the Zagreb Film Office, 2024 marked a turning point. In partnership with Games Croatia, the conference evolved into Blend: Film & Games - a platform designed to connect Croatia’s film and gaming industries. Last year’s two-day edition attracted more than 600 registered participants, featuring over 20 panels and talks with speakers from Croatia, Belgium, Canada, Italy, Germany, Latvia, Poland, Sweden, the United States, Austria, and the United Kingdom.

This year’s edition delivered an even richer international programme, focusing on the key topics shaping the future of the Croatian and European audiovisual sectors.

BLEND: Film & Games is a joint effort of the Zagreb Film Office, Games Croatia, and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), having Algebra Bernays University as academic partner.

Click HERE to see the 2026 programme, speakers, workshops and other events.