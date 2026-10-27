Shooting Underway in Dubrovnik for Apple TV Series Disavowed Starring James Marsden

DUBROVNIK: The Mayor of Dubrovnik, Mato Franković, has confirmed on social media that Apple TV action thriller series starring Hollywood actor James Marsden is currently filming in town.

The series is likely to use the 25% Croatian incentive scheme, although no official information has been released yet.

The series is focusing on a legendary CIA case officer who, after being dismissed, starts pursuing the assassin of a colleague independently.

Over the years, Dubrovnik has welcomed important international productions, from HBO’s Game of Thrones (Seasons 2 - 8) and Succession (Season 2), Canal+’ Borgia and, more recently, the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Outer Banks, to feature films like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.