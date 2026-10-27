Shooting Underway in Dubrovnik for Apple TV Series Disavowed Starring James Marsden

The series is likely to use the 25% Croatian incentive scheme, although no official information has been released yet.
The series is focusing on a legendary CIA case officer who, after being dismissed, starts pursuing the assassin of a colleague independently.
Over the years, Dubrovnik has welcomed important international productions, from HBO’s Game of Thrones (Seasons 2 - 8) and Succession (Season 2), Canal+’ Borgia and, more recently, the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Outer Banks, to feature films like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.