OBITUARY: Croatian Director and Animator Boris Kolar

ZAGREB: Boris Kolar, one of the founders of the Zagreb School of Animated Film, a prominent director, animator, cartoonist, screenwriter and set designer, and one of the key authors of the legendary Professor Baltazar, passed away in Zagreb at the age of 94.

“From his beginnings in animation in 1952, through the creation of the Zagreb School of Animated Film, to his original works that pushed the boundaries of cinematic expression, Kolar demonstrated exceptional drawing virtuosity, inventiveness, and the courage of artistic research,” stated the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) in a press release.

While his films Boomerang / Bumerang (1962) and Vau-vau (1964) remain anthological achievements of Croatian animation, a special place in his oeuvre is occupied by Professor Baltazar, one of the most recognisable characters of Croatian animation and a permanent part of the cultural memory of numerous generations. As one of its key creators, together with other great authors of the Zagreb School, Kolar shaped a world in which problems are solved with knowledge and imagination, and differences are accepted with understanding and kindness.

For his exceptional contribution to the art of cinema, Boris Kolar received the Golden Octavian for lifetime achievement in 2024.