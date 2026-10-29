PRODUCTION: First Foreign Adaptation of Popular BBC Studios Format Death in Paradise in Preproduction in Croatia

ZAGREB: Director Jelena Gavrilović has entered preproduction with the 6 x 60-minute episodes Murder in Paradise / Ubojstvo u raju series, the first international adaptation of the BBC’s hit crime drama Death in Paradise.

The series is produced by Bruno Mustić and Ivan Lovreček of Croatia’s CGM Films, having been commissioned in 2026 by Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) for a primetime broadcast on HRT1.

A mainland detective, Petar, arrives on an idyllic Croatian island, where solving murders proves easier than understanding the local way of life. Working alongside Marina, a local police officer whose knowledge of the community challenges his methods, he investigates ingenious crimes beneath the Adriatic’s picture-perfect surface. Each episode combines a self-contained murder mystery with humour, island traditions and the tensions between a close-knit community and its thriving tourist industry.

“What excites me about this adaptation is the opportunity to make a much-loved international format feel completely at home in Croatia. Our islands have a distinctive rhythm, humour and social life, and we want those qualities to shape both the characters and the mysteries. This setting gives us room for comedy, but also for warmth and an evolving sense of belonging. We want audiences to come for the mystery and return because they enjoy spending time with these people,” Croatian producer Bruno Mustić told FNE.

Principal photography is scheduled to kick off in spring 2027 on the island of Brač, utilising a production base in Supetar, while script development is currently underway.

The original Death in Paradise series was created by Robert Thorogood and produced by Red Planet Pictures for the BBC. The Croatian adaptation is being developed under a format license from BBC Studios.

Production Information:

Producer:

CGM Films (Croatia)

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Credits:

Director: Jelena Gavrilović

Screenwriters: Sonja Tarokić and Valentina Batalić

Commissioning editor (HRT): Maja Fišter