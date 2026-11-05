Danijel Pek Reappointed as Artistic Director of Pula Film Festival

ZAGREB: The Croatian Minister of Culture and Media, Dr. Nina Obuljen Koržinek, has appointed Danijel Pek as Artistic Director of the Pula Film Festival for a new term of four festival editions, based on the Decision on Financing the Pula Film Festival and the opinion of the Festival Council.

Danijel Pek was appointed artistic director of the Pula Film Festival for the first time in 2022. He is a successful Croatian film and television producer, having produced through Antitalent some of the most notable Croatian films, including Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović's Murina (Camera d'Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival), and Nebojša Slijepčević's short film The Man Who Couldn't Be Silent (2024 Palme d'Or for Best Short Film, European Film Award for Best Short Film, and César Award for Best Short Film, and nominated for an Oscar in 2025).