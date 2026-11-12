The 22nd Autumn Conference of the Cinema Network Held in Croatia

KARLOVAC: The three-day Autumn Conference of the Cinema Network, held 9 – 11 November 2026 at the Edison Cinema in Karlovac, brought together representatives from 33 city cinemas across Croatia to focus on inclusion, audience development, and technical training.

It was the 22nd Conference of the Croatian Independent Cinema Network (Kino Mreza), which was founded in 2014 with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) and the Ministry of Culture and Media.

Officials from the Cinema Network, the City of Karlovac, and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) opened the event, celebrating the Network's 12th anniversary and the successful renovation of the historic Edison Cinema, which recorded over 45,500 viewers across more than 1,400 screenings in 2025, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

The conference also marked the 10th anniversary of sensory projections, highlighting adapted screenings for children with developmental disabilities and announcing future expansion to adults.

At the event, HAVC introduced Croatia’s first handbook on using video games as an inclusive medium for children with disabilities, featuring local titles Cave Hikers and Bura.

The Croatian Film Archive presented its 2027 lineup of restored classics, children's films, and crime cycles, while interactive initiatives were showcased, including the "Escape the Cinema" film-literacy escape room, the "3, 2, 1, action!" stunt festival, and a programme allowing high school students to curate screenings.

Alongside the main conference, ten projectionists from nine cities completed a two-day technical workshop, filling a gap in formal training for cinema operators.