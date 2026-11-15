Winners of Zagreb Film Festival 2026

ZAGREB: Josephine (USA) by Beth de Araújo won the Golden Pram for Best Film in the Feature Film Competition of the 24 th Zagreb Film Festival ( ZFF , 9 - 15 November 2026). The Golden Pram for Best International Short Film went to A Tenderness (the Netherlands, Palestine) by Sabrine Khoury.

Root Touch-up by Ana Šiškov received the Golden Pram for Best Croatian Short Film in the Checkers Programme.

17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia) by Kosara Mitić was presented with the PLUS Award for Best Film, decided by the Young Jury, while Atlas of the Universe (Romania, Bulgaria) by Paul Negoescu received the KinoKino Award for Best Film, as decided by the Children’s Jury.

The industry platform of ZFF included, among others Meet&Match (a public script-reading evening where a team of actors, directors, and screenwriters performed an unreleased screenplay that received development support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre); the panel From Local to Global: Actors in the International Market; the workshop Sustainable Strategies: A Green Approach for EU Funds; the workshop Audition as Networking; My First Script workshop; as well as masterclasses with Ulrich Seild, Lisa Loven Kongsli, and Olivia Neergaard-Holm. Throughout the festival, students from seven regional film academies developed their projects at the Industry Youth! workshop, culminating with a public pitching on 13 November.

The 24th Zagreb Film Festival was supported by the City Office for Culture and Civil Society, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Creative Europe MEDIA, the Kultura Nova Foundation, the Zagreb Tourist Board, Raiffeisenbank Hrvatska, and the Croatian Film Directors’ and Producers’ Association, among others.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Golden Pram for Best Film:

Josephine (USA)

Directed by Beth de Araújo

Special Mention for Best Acting Performance:

Anna Calder-Marshall in Queen at Sea (UK, USA)

Directed by Lance Hammer

International Short Film and Checkers Competition:

Golden Pram for Best Croatian Short Film in the Checkers Programme:

Root Touch-up (Croatia)

Directed by Ana Šiškov

Golden Pram for Best International Short Film:

A Tenderness (the Netherlands, Palestine)

Directed by Sabrine Khoury

Candidate for Best European Short Film – EFA Awards 2028:

Daughters of the Late Colonel (UK, Germany), Animated film

Directed by Elizabeth Hobbs

Together Again Programme:

Golden Bicycle for Best Film:

Rose (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Markus Schleinzer

PLUS Programme:

PLUS Award for Best Film, decided by the Young Jury:

17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Kosara Mitić

Produced by Black Cat Production

Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

Kino Kino Programme :

KinoKino Award for Best Film, decided by the Children’s Jury:

Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Screening Emotions

Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFIC, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), UPFAR ARGOA