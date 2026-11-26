ZAGREB: A new feel-good film by acclaimed Croatian director Nevio Marasović will be released in Croatian cinemas on 3 December 2026. The Wildest Hunt / Hajka is produced by Ankica Jurić Tilić of Kinorama with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) and the Croatian Radio and Television ( HRT ).

“We wanted to offer audiences another feel-good film, much like we did a few years ago with Comic Sans, also directed by Nevio. In terms of genre, The Wildest Hunt is a Christmas whodunit comedy, driven by a strong plot and populated by warm, engaging, and believable characters. As we now look forward to the film's domestic release, we hope it will find a wide audience and be embraced with the same enthusiasm that audiences traditionally show for films of this kind,” producer Ankica Jurić Tilić told FNE.

The script penned by Jelena Paljan follows a biologist called Marta (played by Lana Barić), who comes to a fictional town in Gorski Kotar to investigate the case of a mysteriously killed bear, found in the courtyard of the mayor's house. Helped by a kind-hearted but clumsy local police officer (Ugo Korani), Marta has not an easy investigation as her handsome ex-husband Mauro (Petar Benčina) and his temperamental brother Mišel (Goran Navojec) bring confusion to the case.

“We had been developing The Wildest Hunt for quite some time, and once the script was ready, we wanted to move into production as quickly as possible. Our intention was to avoid the usual two- or three-year process of building coproduction partnerships and securing optimum financing. Since Nevio is an experienced director who knows how to achieve high production value on a limited budget, this approach was feasible, and we managed to pull it off,” producer Ankica Jurić Tilić added.

She produced the film with a budget of 1.1 m EUR alongside fellow producers Dragan Jurić, Hrvoje Pervan and Tajana Bakota, and associate producer Aleš Pavlin from Slovenia.

The film was shot from 4 November to 7 December 2025 at numerous locations in the Gorski Kotar region, including Delnice, Fužine, Mrkopalj, Brod na Kupi, Sunger, Hlevci, Turni and Kuželj.

Duplicato Media is the local distributor.

This is the seventh feature film by Nevio Marasović, who won the Breza Award for Best Debut at the Pula Film Festival with The Show Must Go On (2010, produced by Imitator and Vizije SFT in coproduction with Pink Noiz and Akademija dramske umjetnosti). The Show Must Go On was followed by the acclaimed films Vis-à-vis (Antitalent Produkcija and Copycat produkcija), Goran (Antitalent Produkcija), Comic Sans (Kinorama), Good Times, Bad Times / Pamtim samo sretne dane (2023, Švenk), and Šlager (2024, Šlager film d.o.o.)

Production Information:

Producer:

Kinorama (Croatia)

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Credits:

Director: Nevio Marasović

Scriptwriter: Jelena Paljan

DoP: Marko Brdar

Editor: Tomislav Stojanović

Set designer: Bojan Drezgić

Costume designer: Selena Orb

Make-up artist: Sanja Hrstić

Composer: Coco Mosquito

Main cast: Lana Barić, Ugo Korani, Goran Navojec, Petar Benčina, Ivan Jurković, Anđela Ramljak, Borko Perić, Nikša Butijer