ZAGREB: Famed Croatian producer Igor A. Nola has died at 67. In 40 years of activity, he worked as an assistant director, film director and producer on over 70 feature films and TV series in Croatia, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Austria, Italy, Great Britain, the USA, and other European countries.

From 1994 to 1998, he served as the production director of Macedonian Vardar Film. During this period, he participated in the filming of Welcome to Sarajevo (1997) directed by Michael Winterbottom and The Peacemaker (1997) directed by Mimi Leder. A few years later, he brought the first film coproduction to Croatia, As a Bad Dream (2003) directed by Antonio Mitrikevski.

As a producer, Nola also worked on several award-winning domestic and regional films. He was one of the producers of the war drama The Living and the Dead, directed by Kristijan Milić, which won the Grand Golden Arena for Best Film in 2007, and as the main producer, he worked on the comedy Just Between Us, directed by Rajko Grlić, which won seven awards at the Pula Film Festival in 2010, including the Grand Golden Arena.

As a coproducer from Croatian Mainframe Production, he worked on the blockbuster Parada by Srđan Dragojević, as well as The Liberation of Skopje / Oslobođenje Skopje (2016) by Rade and Danilo Šerbedžija, and the British drama White Lightnin' (2009) directed by director Dominic Murphy.

Among the most significant international film projects on which Nola worked are Diana (2013) by Oliver Hirschbiegel, L'Odyssée (2016) by Jérôme Salle, Ibiza (2018) for Netflix, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (2021) by Patrick Hughes, and Speak No Evil (2024) and Clayface (2026) directed by James Watkins.

In TV production, he achieved notable results as a producer of the international series McMafia (2018), which won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, The Ipcress File (2022), Clark (2022), and SAS Rogue Heroes (2023), among others.

He also collaborated with Icelandic director Rúnar Rúnarsson on Sparrows (2015), Echo (2019) and When Day Breaks (2024).

"It's hard to talk about Igor in the past tense. His incredible energy, which I witnessed from the first time I met him in 2019, on a large film set in the middle of Zagreb, seemed to drive our entire industry. His ideas, ability to find solutions, inexhaustible willingness to help, share knowledge and, above all, his faith in people, gave everything he did a positive direction - always forward, towards the better, for everyone around him. He masterfully led countless film sets because, above all, he was driven by his love for the people who make films," said the director of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Chris Marcich, in a statement.