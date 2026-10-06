International Short Film Festival of Cyprus 2026 Ready to Kick Off

LIMASSOL: The 16 th edition of International Short Film Festival of Cyprus ( ISFFC ) will screen 33 titles in the International Competition and 13 titles in its National Competition from 10 to 16 October 2026 at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol.

The films in the National Competition are fiction films and documentaries examining family bonds, relationships that developed or fade, and changing places. As in previous years, the films selected in the National Competition will compete for both the international and national awards, as well as a nomination for the European Film Academy Awards in the Short Film category.

Alongside the regular distinction, this year the festival is introducing two new prizes: the Audience Award (500 EUR), and the honourary Peer Award, which will be presented by a committee of representatives from the Directors’ Guild of Cyprus, the Cyprus Actors’ Union (EHK), and the Theatre Artists’ Sector of SIDIKEK-PEO.

This year, the Preliminary Selection Committee of the National Competition section included film and theatre director Adonis Floridis, film historian and curator Doros Dimitriou, director and screemwriter Gianna Amerikanou, and the director of FeKK- Ljubljana Short Film Festival Peter Cerovšek.

Parallel events include, among others, The Space in Between, a special screening curated by the Preliminary Selection Committee of the National Competition section, and presenting films by women filmmakers presenting personal experience of displacement, dual identity and the search for belonging in today’s geographical space.

The Cypriot short film Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) directed by Alexandra Matthaiou will open the festival.

The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus is organised by the Deputy Ministry of Culture – Department of Contemporary Culture and Rialto Theatre, in collaboration with the Limassol Municipality.

International Competition:

Hyena (USA, China)

Directed by Altay Ulan Young

Cosmonauts (Slovenia, Italy)

Directed by Leo Černic

Kentucky Gaza (Jordan)

Directed by Omar Rammal

Mother Lidia (Chile)

Directed by Joaquin Nercasseau and Juan Bautista Tagle

Tongue (South Korea)

Directed by Lim Da Seul

Family Feast (Italy)

Directed by Nadir Taji

If You Don’t Like It, Look Away (France)

Directed by Margaux Fournier

Ali (Bangladesh, Phillippines)

Directed by Adnan Al Rajeev

Abortion Party (Spain)

Directed by Julia Mellen

The Shift (Iran)

Directed by Samaneh Yadollahi

First! (Poland)

Directed by Michał Gątarek

Stolen Memories (Norway, Sweden)

Directed by Anders Davidsen

Sisters’ Swim (France, Belgium)

Directed by Lola Degove

Orla (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Marie Lukáčová

Norheimsund (Cuba, USA)

Directed by Ana A. Alpizar

Daria’s Night Flowers (Iran, UK, France)

Directed by Maryam Tafakory

A Shot at Art Ilke (the Netherlands)

Directed by Paddenburg

Tropic of the Mourning Gecko (Greece, France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Stavros Markoulakis

Nothing Happens after Your Absence (Sudan)

Directed by Ibrahim Omar

Without Kelly (Sweden)

Directed by Lovisa Sirén

What Do the Maknines Dream of (France, Algeria)

Directed by Sarra Ryma

Praying Mantis (Taiwan)

Directed by Joe Hsieh

La Barrière (France)

Directed by Christophe Deram

Send Nudes (Germany)

Directed by David Sick

Someday a Child (France, Romania, Lebanon)

Directed by Marie-Rose Osta

The Dream Is a Snail (Vietnam, South Korea)

Directed by Thien An Nguyen

Baisanos (Chile, Spain, Palestine)

Directed by Andrés Khamis Giacoman and Francisca Khamis Giacoman

Atlantic (Greece)

Directed by Alexander Stamatiadis

Nobody Barks (Spain)

Directed by Júlia Coldwell Serra

Faux bijoux (France, Lebanon)

Directed by Jessy Moussallem

Crazy for You (Spain)

Directed by Greta Diaz Moreau

A Hint of Daily Terrors (Austria)

Directed by Astrid Rothaug

Coyotes (France, Palestine, Jordan, UK)

Directed by Said Zagha

National Competition:

Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) (Cyprus)

Directed by Alexandra Matthaiou

Night Shift (Cyprus)

Directed by Talat Gokdemir

Sirens (Cyprus)

Directed by Argyro Nicolaou

Bifurcation: Like Thunder Strike (Cyprus)

Directed by Andreas Lyras

Salt (Cyprus)

Directed by Konstantinos Nikiforou

Kinds of Fathers (Cyprus)

Directed by Christos Artemiou

Valentinos (Cyprus)

Directed by Sofia Anastasiou

Terrace with a View

Directed by Dimitris Michael

Runner (Cyprus)

Directed by Ermolaos Fotiou

Cinema Rialto (Cyprus)

Directed by Antony Petrou

Arasta (Cyprus)

Directed by Fatosh Olgacher

Shekerika (Cyprus)

Directed by Iakovos Maimaris

Icarus (Cyprus)

Directed by Christos Kardanas