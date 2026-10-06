06-10-2026

International Short Film Festival of Cyprus 2026 Ready to Kick Off

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    LIMASSOL: The 16th edition of International Short Film Festival of Cyprus (ISFFC) will screen 33 titles in the International Competition and 13 titles in its National Competition from 10 to 16 October 2026 at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol.

    The films in the National Competition are fiction films and documentaries examining family bonds, relationships that developed or fade, and changing places. As in previous years, the films selected in the National Competition will compete for both the international and national awards, as well as a nomination for the European Film Academy Awards in the Short Film category.

    Alongside the regular distinction, this year the festival is introducing two new prizes: the Audience Award (500 EUR), and the honourary Peer Award, which will be presented by a committee of representatives from the Directors’ Guild of Cyprus, the Cyprus Actors’ Union (EHK), and the Theatre Artists’ Sector of SIDIKEK-PEO.

    This year, the Preliminary Selection Committee of the National Competition section included film and theatre director Adonis Floridis, film historian and curator Doros Dimitriou, director and screemwriter Gianna Amerikanou, and the director of FeKK- Ljubljana Short Film Festival Peter Cerovšek.

    Parallel events include, among others, The Space in Between, a special screening curated by the Preliminary Selection Committee of the National Competition section, and presenting films by women filmmakers presenting personal experience of displacement, dual identity and the search for belonging in today’s geographical space.

    The Cypriot short film Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) directed by Alexandra Matthaiou will open the festival.

    The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus is organised by the Deputy Ministry of Culture – Department of Contemporary Culture and Rialto Theatre, in collaboration with the Limassol Municipality.

    International Competition:

    Hyena (USA, China)
    Directed by Altay Ulan Young

    Cosmonauts (Slovenia, Italy)
    Directed by Leo Černic

    Kentucky Gaza (Jordan)
    Directed by Omar Rammal

    Mother Lidia (Chile)
    Directed by Joaquin Nercasseau and Juan Bautista Tagle

    Tongue (South Korea)
    Directed by Lim Da Seul

    Family Feast (Italy)
    Directed by Nadir Taji

    If You Don’t Like It, Look Away (France)
    Directed by Margaux Fournier

    Ali (Bangladesh, Phillippines)
    Directed by Adnan Al Rajeev

    Abortion Party (Spain)
    Directed by Julia Mellen

    The Shift (Iran)
    Directed by Samaneh Yadollahi

    First! (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Gątarek

    Stolen Memories (Norway, Sweden)
    Directed by Anders Davidsen

    Sisters’ Swim (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Lola Degove

    Orla (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Marie Lukáčová

    Norheimsund (Cuba, USA)
    Directed by Ana A. Alpizar

    Daria’s Night Flowers (Iran, UK, France)
    Directed by Maryam Tafakory

    A Shot at Art Ilke (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Paddenburg

    Tropic of the Mourning Gecko (Greece, France, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Stavros Markoulakis

    Nothing Happens after Your Absence (Sudan)
    Directed by Ibrahim Omar

    Without Kelly (Sweden)
    Directed by Lovisa Sirén 

    What Do the Maknines Dream of (France, Algeria)
    Directed by Sarra Ryma

    Praying Mantis (Taiwan)
    Directed by Joe Hsieh

    La Barrière (France)
    Directed by Christophe Deram

    Send Nudes (Germany)
    Directed by David Sick

    Someday a Child (France, Romania, Lebanon)
    Directed by Marie-Rose Osta

    The Dream Is a Snail (Vietnam, South Korea)
    Directed by Thien An Nguyen

    Baisanos (Chile, Spain, Palestine)
    Directed by Andrés Khamis Giacoman and Francisca Khamis Giacoman

    Atlantic (Greece)
    Directed by Alexander Stamatiadis

    Nobody Barks (Spain)
    Directed by Júlia Coldwell Serra

    Faux bijoux (France, Lebanon)
    Directed by Jessy Moussallem 

    Crazy for You (Spain)
    Directed by Greta Diaz Moreau

    A Hint of Daily Terrors (Austria)
    Directed by Astrid Rothaug

    Coyotes (France, Palestine, Jordan, UK)
    Directed by Said Zagha 

    National Competition:

    Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) (Cyprus)
    Directed by Alexandra Matthaiou

    Night Shift (Cyprus)
    Directed by Talat Gokdemir

    Sirens (Cyprus)
    Directed by Argyro Nicolaou

    Bifurcation: Like Thunder Strike (Cyprus)
    Directed by Andreas Lyras

    Salt (Cyprus)
    Directed by Konstantinos Nikiforou

    Kinds of Fathers (Cyprus)
    Directed by Christos Artemiou

    Valentinos (Cyprus)
    Directed by Sofia Anastasiou

    Terrace with a View
    Directed by Dimitris Michael

    Runner (Cyprus)
    Directed by Ermolaos Fotiou

    Cinema Rialto (Cyprus)
    Directed by Antony Petrou

    Arasta (Cyprus)
    Directed by Fatosh Olgacher

    Shekerika (Cyprus)
    Directed by Iakovos Maimaris

    Icarus (Cyprus)
    Directed by Christos Kardanas

     

    Published in Cyprus

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