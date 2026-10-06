International Short Film Festival of Cyprus 2026 Ready to Kick Off

The films in the National Competition are fiction films and documentaries examining family bonds, relationships that developed or fade, and changing places. As in previous years, the films selected in the National Competition will compete for both the international and national awards, as well as a nomination for the European Film Academy Awards in the Short Film category.
Alongside the regular distinction, this year the festival is introducing two new prizes: the Audience Award (500 EUR), and the honourary Peer Award, which will be presented by a committee of representatives from the Directors’ Guild of Cyprus, the Cyprus Actors’ Union (EHK), and the Theatre Artists’ Sector of SIDIKEK-PEO.
This year, the Preliminary Selection Committee of the National Competition section included film and theatre director Adonis Floridis, film historian and curator Doros Dimitriou, director and screemwriter Gianna Amerikanou, and the director of FeKK- Ljubljana Short Film Festival Peter Cerovšek.
Parallel events include, among others, The Space in Between, a special screening curated by the Preliminary Selection Committee of the National Competition section, and presenting films by women filmmakers presenting personal experience of displacement, dual identity and the search for belonging in today’s geographical space.
The Cypriot short film Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) directed by Alexandra Matthaiou will open the festival.
The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus is organised by the Deputy Ministry of Culture – Department of Contemporary Culture and Rialto Theatre, in collaboration with the Limassol Municipality.
International Competition:
Hyena (USA, China)
Directed by Altay Ulan Young
Cosmonauts (Slovenia, Italy)
Directed by Leo Černic
Kentucky Gaza (Jordan)
Directed by Omar Rammal
Mother Lidia (Chile)
Directed by Joaquin Nercasseau and Juan Bautista Tagle
Tongue (South Korea)
Directed by Lim Da Seul
Family Feast (Italy)
Directed by Nadir Taji
If You Don’t Like It, Look Away (France)
Directed by Margaux Fournier
Ali (Bangladesh, Phillippines)
Directed by Adnan Al Rajeev
Abortion Party (Spain)
Directed by Julia Mellen
The Shift (Iran)
Directed by Samaneh Yadollahi
First! (Poland)
Directed by Michał Gątarek
Stolen Memories (Norway, Sweden)
Directed by Anders Davidsen
Sisters’ Swim (France, Belgium)
Directed by Lola Degove
Orla (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Marie Lukáčová
Norheimsund (Cuba, USA)
Directed by Ana A. Alpizar
Daria’s Night Flowers (Iran, UK, France)
Directed by Maryam Tafakory
A Shot at Art Ilke (the Netherlands)
Directed by Paddenburg
Tropic of the Mourning Gecko (Greece, France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Stavros Markoulakis
Nothing Happens after Your Absence (Sudan)
Directed by Ibrahim Omar
Without Kelly (Sweden)
Directed by Lovisa Sirén
What Do the Maknines Dream of (France, Algeria)
Directed by Sarra Ryma
Praying Mantis (Taiwan)
Directed by Joe Hsieh
La Barrière (France)
Directed by Christophe Deram
Send Nudes (Germany)
Directed by David Sick
Someday a Child (France, Romania, Lebanon)
Directed by Marie-Rose Osta
The Dream Is a Snail (Vietnam, South Korea)
Directed by Thien An Nguyen
Baisanos (Chile, Spain, Palestine)
Directed by Andrés Khamis Giacoman and Francisca Khamis Giacoman
Atlantic (Greece)
Directed by Alexander Stamatiadis
Nobody Barks (Spain)
Directed by Júlia Coldwell Serra
Faux bijoux (France, Lebanon)
Directed by Jessy Moussallem
Crazy for You (Spain)
Directed by Greta Diaz Moreau
A Hint of Daily Terrors (Austria)
Directed by Astrid Rothaug
Coyotes (France, Palestine, Jordan, UK)
Directed by Said Zagha
National Competition:
Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) (Cyprus)
Directed by Alexandra Matthaiou
Night Shift (Cyprus)
Directed by Talat Gokdemir
Sirens (Cyprus)
Directed by Argyro Nicolaou
Bifurcation: Like Thunder Strike (Cyprus)
Directed by Andreas Lyras
Salt (Cyprus)
Directed by Konstantinos Nikiforou
Kinds of Fathers (Cyprus)
Directed by Christos Artemiou
Valentinos (Cyprus)
Directed by Sofia Anastasiou
Terrace with a View
Directed by Dimitris Michael
Runner (Cyprus)
Directed by Ermolaos Fotiou
Cinema Rialto (Cyprus)
Directed by Antony Petrou
Arasta (Cyprus)
Directed by Fatosh Olgacher
Shekerika (Cyprus)
Directed by Iakovos Maimaris
Icarus (Cyprus)
Directed by Christos Kardanas