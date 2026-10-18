Winners of 2026 International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

In the International Competition the 1st Prize for Best Short Film went to Family Feast (Italy) directed by Nadir Taji.
Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) directed by Alexandra Matthaiou, which opened the festival, scooped three awards: the 2nd Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film, the “Dinos Katsourides” Best Director Award, and the Best Performance Award for Grigoria Metheniti.
Alongside the regular distinction, this year the festival introduced two new prizes: the Audience Award (500 EUR), and the honourary Peer Award.
The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus is organised by the Deputy Ministry of Culture – Department of Contemporary Culture and Rialto Theatre, in collaboration with the Limassol Municipality.
WINNERS:
International Competition:
1st Prize for Best Short Film:
Family Feast (Italy)
Directed by Nadir Taji
2nd Prize for Best Short Film:
Crazy for You (Spain)
Directed by Greta Diaz Moreau
Best Director Award:
Marie Lukáčová for Orla (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Honorary Distinction:
Without Kelly (Sweden)
Directed by Lovisa Sirén
ISFFC Nomination for the European Film Awards:
Shot at Art (the Netherlands)
Directed by Ilke Paddenburg
Best Eastern Mediterranean Film Award:
Tropic of the Mourning Gecko (Greece, France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Stavros Markoulakis
Best Documentary Award:
Mother Lidia (Chile)
Directed by Joaquin Nercasseau and Juan Bautista Tagle
National Competition:
1st Prize for Best Cypriot Film:
Kinds of Fathers (Cyprus)
Directed by Christos Artemiou
2nd Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film:
Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) (Cyprus)
Directed by Alexandra Matthaiou
“Dinos Katsourides” Best Director Award:
Alexandra Matheou for Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) (Cyprus)
Best Performance Award:
Grigoria Metheniti in Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) (Cyprus)
Directed by Alexandra Matthaiou
Best Cinematography Award:
Runner (Cyprus)
Directed by Ermolaos Fotiou
Audience Award and Honorary Distinction:
Valentinos (Cyprus)
Directed by Sofia Anastasiou
Peer Award:
Runner (Cyprus)
Directed by Ermolaos Fotiou