Winners of 2026 International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

LIMASSOL: For the second year in a row, Christos Artemiou won the 1st Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film at the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus ( ISFFC ). Last year he won with his debut film Prelude to a Supernova, while this year he took it with Kinds of Fathers. The 16 th ISFFC screened 33 titles in the International Competition and 13 titles in its National Competition from 10 to 16 October 2026 at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol.

In the International Competition the 1st Prize for Best Short Film went to Family Feast (Italy) directed by Nadir Taji.

Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) directed by Alexandra Matthaiou, which opened the festival, scooped three awards: the 2nd Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film, the “Dinos Katsourides” Best Director Award, and the Best Performance Award for Grigoria Metheniti.

Alongside the regular distinction, this year the festival introduced two new prizes: the Audience Award (500 EUR), and the honourary Peer Award.

The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus is organised by the Deputy Ministry of Culture – Department of Contemporary Culture and Rialto Theatre, in collaboration with the Limassol Municipality.

WINNERS:

International Competition:

1st Prize for Best Short Film:

Family Feast (Italy)

Directed by Nadir Taji

2nd Prize for Best Short Film:

Crazy for You (Spain)

Directed by Greta Diaz Moreau

Best Director Award:

Marie Lukáčová for Orla (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Honorary Distinction:

Without Kelly (Sweden)

Directed by Lovisa Sirén

ISFFC Nomination for the European Film Awards:

Shot at Art (the Netherlands)

Directed by Ilke Paddenburg

Best Eastern Mediterranean Film Award:

Tropic of the Mourning Gecko (Greece, France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Stavros Markoulakis

Best Documentary Award:

Mother Lidia (Chile)

Directed by Joaquin Nercasseau and Juan Bautista Tagle

National Competition:

1st Prize for Best Cypriot Film:

Kinds of Fathers (Cyprus)

Directed by Christos Artemiou

2nd Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film:

Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) (Cyprus)

Directed by Alexandra Matthaiou

“Dinos Katsourides” Best Director Award:

Alexandra Matheou for Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) (Cyprus)

Best Performance Award:

Grigoria Metheniti in Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) (Cyprus)

Directed by Alexandra Matthaiou

Best Cinematography Award:

Runner (Cyprus)

Directed by Ermolaos Fotiou

Audience Award and Honorary Distinction:

Valentinos (Cyprus)

Directed by Sofia Anastasiou

Peer Award:

Runner (Cyprus)

Directed by Ermolaos Fotiou