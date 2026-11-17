NICOSIA: Cypriot writer/director Yianna Americanou is currently in production with feature film My Name Is Lily. This coproduction between Cyprus, Belgium, and Canada marks the first collaboration between Cyprus and ARTE.

An intersex woman has to face her traumatic past to prevent history from repeating itself, when her intersex niece is forced into corrective surgery.

“My Name is Lily is a sensitive film about belonging. At its core, it is a family drama that explores what it means to be intersex in today’s world where the subject of gender and choice is in constant debate. Writer/director Yianna Americanou has found a beautiful way to tell this story, which we hope it will be impactful for audiences. In terms of production, we have had an excellent collaboration with our coproducers, and we are very grateful for the support from all of our funders. It has been the first time in ten years that a majority Cypriot film receives support from Eurimages and also the first collaboration between Cyprus and ARTE, which is very exciting for us. These partnerships are essential to bringing our story to an international audience”, producer Stelana Kliris told FNE.

Stelana Kliris is producing through Cyprus’s Meraki Films in coproduction with Elisa Heene through Mirage (Belgium) and Fanny-Laure Malo through La Boîte à Fanny (Canada), with the support of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Cyprus Film Commission’s incentive scheme, Copper Island Film Productions, the Fédération Wallonie-Brussels Minority Co-Production Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter, Screen Brussels, the New Dawn Fund, ARTE, Proximus and BeTV, Creative Europe MEDIA, the SEE Cinema Network Fund, SODEC, Quebec and Canadian tax credits, Studio H264 and Eurimages.

The project participated in the MIDPOINT Feature Launch Workshop in 2022, as well as the Dot.on.the.map Co-Production Market in Cyprus in 2025, where it was awarded.

The shoot started on 9 November and it will wrap on 16 December 2026. The film is being shot in Cyprus and Belgium.

The cast has not been disclosed yet.

Production Information:

Producer:

Meraki Films (Cyprus)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Mirage (Belgium)

La Boîte à Fanny (Canada)

Credits:

Director: Yianna Americanou

Scriptwriter: Yianna Americanou

DoP: Frédéric Noirhomme

Editor: Charalambos Charalambidis

Production designer: Marios Neocleous

Art director: Jara Vlaeminckx

1st AD: Christina Tryphonos

Sound engineer: Stavros Terlikkas

Key make-up Artist: Dominique T. Hasbani

Key hair stylist: Mathieu Beauséjour