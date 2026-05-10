Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2026 Opens Call

The leading international coproduction platform in Northern Europe will once again present the prestigious Eurimages Co-Production Development Award and continue accepting youth and children’s film projects.

Eligible regions include FNE partner countries such as Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia. This year’s Spotlight Country is the Basque Country. Projects from other regions are also welcome, provided they are actively seeking coproduction partners from the countries mentioned above.

The deadline for submissions is 14 July 2026.

Click HERE for a press release.