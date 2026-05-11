11-05-2026

FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Check out the PÖFF Goes to Cannes Showcase!

By POFF
    FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Check out the PÖFF Goes to Cannes Showcase!

    For the sixth time, PÖFF and Industry@Tallinn&Baltic Event will present a curated selection of five standout film projects at the prestigious Goes to Cannes showcase.

    Over the year PÖFF Goes to Cannes has served as a launchpad for emerging voices in global cinema This year's  lineup brings together projects in various stages of post-production, distinguished by their diversity, bold cinematic language, and rich cultural perspectives from Estonia, Spain, Luxemburg and Neatherlands. 

    Check out the projects! 

    AT YOUR SERVICE

    Germany, Estonia, 100 min
    Director German Golub
    Producer Evelin Penttilä

    A principled police officer makes a split-second decision to cover up a crash involving her husband. As an investigation unfolds, one small lie grows into a web of deception that begins to affect her work, her family, and her sense of self.

     

    DEAD DAD GIRL

    Luxembourg, Belgium, 82 min
    Director Stephen Korytko
    Producer Bernard Michaux

    Don't worry, the girl's not dead. She's
    alive and well. The dad is dead though.
    Like, hidden-in-a-freezer dead.
    Memphis (17) had to put him there
    after he died from a heart attack in
    order to keep her spot with the cool
    kids at school.

     

    LOST SON

    Netherlands, Belgium, 106 min
    Director Edson da Conceicao
    Producers Nicky Onstenk, Marc Bary

    Winston has long struggled to connect with his son. But when his son becomes the victim of a violent robbery, his world is shaken to its core. Driven by a desire for justice, he becomes fixated on a possible suspect. What begins as a quest for revenge, however, gradually unfolds into an emotional journey full of unexpected turns.

     

    MO HUNT

    Estonia, 90 min
    Director Eeva Mägi
    Producers Sten-Johan Lill, Eeva Mägi

    A burned-out ballerina becomes an illegal surrogate for a lonely priest, pushing her body to its limits in search of redemption, while her boyfriend clings to their fading love amid sacrifice, faith, and desire.

     

    THE DAUGHTERS

    United Kingdom, Spain, 95 min
    Director Daniel Romero Bueno
    Producer Tamara Garcia Iglesias
     

    A twenty-year-old woman is kidnapped one night by a stranger. The next morning, she wakes up in a house deep in the woods where three other young women are being kept captive.

     

    Sounds interesting? Join us at the projects' presentation onsite on Friday, 15 May, from 16:15 to 18:05 at Palais K!

    Check out the projects!

     

    Meet PÖFF Team at Cannes!

    Teams from the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), the Youth and Children’s Film Festival (Just Film), PÖFF Shorts, and Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event will be attending the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

    We’re looking forward to meeting colleagues and partners, exchanging ideas, and continuing to build toward the next festival year

    Who is attending Cannes?

    Tiina Lokk
    Festival Director of PÖFF

    Cannes dates: 11.05–18.05.26
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    Triin Tramberg
    Artistic Director of PÖFF

    Cannes dates: 11.05–19.05.26
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    Marge Liiske
    Head of Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event 

    Cannes dates: 12.05–20.05.26
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    Jette Karmin 
    Programme Coordinator

    Cannes dates: 11.05–22.05.26
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    Nikolaj Nikitin
    Curator of Critics' Picks programme

    Cannes dates: 10.05–24.05.26
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    Malaika Bova
    Curator of First Feature Competition

    Cannes dates: 14.05–19.05.26
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    Edvinas Puksta    
    Curator of Baltic Competition

    Cannes dates: 10.05–24.05.26
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    Javier Garcia Puerto    
    Curator of Rebels with Cause programme

    Cannes dates: 12.05–21.05.26
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    Marianna Kaat
    Curator of Doc@Pöff

    Cannes dates: 15.05–22.05.26
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    Petri Kemppinen
    Co-Host of TV Beats Forum

    Cannes dates: 15-20.05.26
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    Roosa Toivonen
    Co-Host of TV Beats Forum

    Cannes dates: 15-20.05.26
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    Eda Koppel
    Curator of Tallinn Industry Academy

    Cannes dates: 12-20.05.26
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    Martina Tramberg
    Head of International Marketing

    Cannes dates: 11.05–18.05.26
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    Join the panel "Why the Baltics? Co-Producing and Connecting with Baltic Talent"

    Sunday, 17 May | 13:30 – 15:00 at the Baltics’ Pavilions (n°119, 120 & 121)

    An inside look at why international partners are increasingly choosing the Baltics for co-production and collaboration.

    Baltic cinema is experiencing a golden age, with ambitious filmmakers and internationally relevant storytelling gaining global attention. This panel explores why producers and partners are increasingly turning to the region for co-productions and talent, with industry professionals sharing their experiences working across borders and engaging with emerging voices, particularly within the region’s vibrant short film landscape. The session also maps out key entry points – markets, events, and initiatives – where international professionals can discover and connect with Baltic talent.

    Participants:
    Marianne Ostrat, producer and founder of Alexandra Film (Estonia)
    Alise Ģelze, producer and founder of White Picture (Latvia)
    Greta Akcijonaitė, producer and partner of Magic Film (Lithuania)
    Rimante Daugelaite, director of Lithuanian Shorts (Lithuania)
    Julie Rousson, programmer and industry events coordinator at  Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival (France)
    Moderated by Lauma Kaudzite, head of RIGA IFF Short Film Programme, managing director of Short Film Conference and project coordinator at European Short Pitch (Latvia / France)

    Event is organized by Baltic Shorts in partnership with Lithuanian Film Center, National Film Centre of Latvia and Estonian Film Institute.

     

    Discover the best of the upcoming fantastic genre!

    For the fourth time, PÖFF has the opportunity to participate in the Fantastic 7, a joint project of the Stiges Fantasy Film Festival (Spain/Catalonia) and the Cannes Film Market. Seven international film festivals will each present one genre film to professionals in the market.

    This year, PÖFF has submitted the project Ting (Italy, UK) by director Maximilien Dejoie to this genre program. This is the first time an Italian film has participated in this project. The film tells the story of how Marilì escapes from a hellish orphanage and meets the evil creature, Ting. At some point, however, the girl must make a choice to escape Ting's clutches.

    Come and discover the best of genre film on 17 May 2026 | 12:00-13:50 at Palais K (Palais des Festivals)

     

    Read the Baltic Film Magazine Cannes edition !

    The Cannes 2026 edition of Baltic Film Magazine highlights Baltic presence across the festival, including Ulya in Un Certain Regard and Vesna in the Official Selection (Special Screenings), alongside new shorts and animation featured in Critics’ Week and Annecy. The issue also includes interviews with filmmakers, industry insights, and stories behind key productions and co-productions shaping the region.

    Distributed at the Cannes Film Festival and the Marché du Film, the magazine offers a concise snapshot of current Baltic cinema. 

    Read the magazine!

     

    PÖFF Submissions are Open

    The film submissions for the 30th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival are now open, along with entries for its two sub-festivals — the youth and children’s festival Just Film and the animation and short film festival PÖFF Shorts.

    Submissions are also open for several project categories within PÖFF’s industry platform, Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event.

    Read further

     

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    Published in Estonia
    More in this category:« Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2026 Opens Call