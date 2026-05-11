FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Check out the PÖFF Goes to Cannes Showcase!

Over the year PÖFF Goes to Cannes has served as a launchpad for emerging voices in global cinema This year's lineup brings together projects in various stages of post-production, distinguished by their diversity, bold cinematic language, and rich cultural perspectives from Estonia, Spain, Luxemburg and Neatherlands.
Check out the projects!
Germany, Estonia, 100 min
Director German Golub
Producer Evelin Penttilä
A principled police officer makes a split-second decision to cover up a crash involving her husband. As an investigation unfolds, one small lie grows into a web of deception that begins to affect her work, her family, and her sense of self.
Luxembourg, Belgium, 82 min
Director Stephen Korytko
Producer Bernard Michaux
Don't worry, the girl's not dead. She's
alive and well. The dad is dead though.
Like, hidden-in-a-freezer dead.
Memphis (17) had to put him there
after he died from a heart attack in
order to keep her spot with the cool
kids at school.
Netherlands, Belgium, 106 min
Director Edson da Conceicao
Producers Nicky Onstenk, Marc Bary
Winston has long struggled to connect with his son. But when his son becomes the victim of a violent robbery, his world is shaken to its core. Driven by a desire for justice, he becomes fixated on a possible suspect. What begins as a quest for revenge, however, gradually unfolds into an emotional journey full of unexpected turns.
Estonia, 90 min
Director Eeva Mägi
Producers Sten-Johan Lill, Eeva Mägi
A burned-out ballerina becomes an illegal surrogate for a lonely priest, pushing her body to its limits in search of redemption, while her boyfriend clings to their fading love amid sacrifice, faith, and desire.
United Kingdom, Spain, 95 min
Director Daniel Romero Bueno
Producer Tamara Garcia Iglesias
A twenty-year-old woman is kidnapped one night by a stranger. The next morning, she wakes up in a house deep in the woods where three other young women are being kept captive.
Sounds interesting? Join us at the projects' presentation onsite on Friday, 15 May, from 16:15 to 18:05 at Palais K!
Meet PÖFF Team at Cannes!
Teams from the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), the Youth and Children’s Film Festival (Just Film), PÖFF Shorts, and Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event will be attending the 79th Cannes Film Festival.
We’re looking forward to meeting colleagues and partners, exchanging ideas, and continuing to build toward the next festival year
Who is attending Cannes?
Tiina Lokk
Festival Director of PÖFF
Cannes dates: 11.05–18.05.26
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Triin Tramberg
Artistic Director of PÖFF
Cannes dates: 11.05–19.05.26
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Marge Liiske
Head of Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event
Cannes dates: 12.05–20.05.26
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Jette Karmin
Programme Coordinator
Cannes dates: 11.05–22.05.26
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Nikolaj Nikitin
Curator of Critics' Picks programme
Cannes dates: 10.05–24.05.26
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Malaika Bova
Curator of First Feature Competition
Cannes dates: 14.05–19.05.26
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Edvinas Puksta
Curator of Baltic Competition
Cannes dates: 10.05–24.05.26
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Javier Garcia Puerto
Curator of Rebels with Cause programme
Cannes dates: 12.05–21.05.26
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.@poff.ee
Marianna Kaat
Curator of Doc@Pöff
Cannes dates: 15.05–22.05.26
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Petri Kemppinen
Co-Host of TV Beats Forum
Cannes dates: 15-20.05.26
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Roosa Toivonen
Co-Host of TV Beats Forum
Cannes dates: 15-20.05.26
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Eda Koppel
Curator of Tallinn Industry Academy
Cannes dates: 12-20.05.26
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Martina Tramberg
Head of International Marketing
Cannes dates: 11.05–18.05.26
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Join the panel "Why the Baltics? Co-Producing and Connecting with Baltic Talent"
Sunday, 17 May | 13:30 – 15:00 at the Baltics’ Pavilions (n°119, 120 & 121)
An inside look at why international partners are increasingly choosing the Baltics for co-production and collaboration.
Baltic cinema is experiencing a golden age, with ambitious filmmakers and internationally relevant storytelling gaining global attention. This panel explores why producers and partners are increasingly turning to the region for co-productions and talent, with industry professionals sharing their experiences working across borders and engaging with emerging voices, particularly within the region’s vibrant short film landscape. The session also maps out key entry points – markets, events, and initiatives – where international professionals can discover and connect with Baltic talent.
Participants:
Marianne Ostrat, producer and founder of Alexandra Film (Estonia)
Alise Ģelze, producer and founder of White Picture (Latvia)
Greta Akcijonaitė, producer and partner of Magic Film (Lithuania)
Rimante Daugelaite, director of Lithuanian Shorts (Lithuania)
Julie Rousson, programmer and industry events coordinator at Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival (France)
Moderated by Lauma Kaudzite, head of RIGA IFF Short Film Programme, managing director of Short Film Conference and project coordinator at European Short Pitch (Latvia / France)
Event is organized by Baltic Shorts in partnership with Lithuanian Film Center, National Film Centre of Latvia and Estonian Film Institute.
Discover the best of the upcoming fantastic genre!
For the fourth time, PÖFF has the opportunity to participate in the Fantastic 7, a joint project of the Stiges Fantasy Film Festival (Spain/Catalonia) and the Cannes Film Market. Seven international film festivals will each present one genre film to professionals in the market.
This year, PÖFF has submitted the project Ting (Italy, UK) by director Maximilien Dejoie to this genre program. This is the first time an Italian film has participated in this project. The film tells the story of how Marilì escapes from a hellish orphanage and meets the evil creature, Ting. At some point, however, the girl must make a choice to escape Ting's clutches.
Come and discover the best of genre film on 17 May 2026 | 12:00-13:50 at Palais K (Palais des Festivals)
Read the Baltic Film Magazine Cannes edition !
The Cannes 2026 edition of Baltic Film Magazine highlights Baltic presence across the festival, including Ulya in Un Certain Regard and Vesna in the Official Selection (Special Screenings), alongside new shorts and animation featured in Critics’ Week and Annecy. The issue also includes interviews with filmmakers, industry insights, and stories behind key productions and co-productions shaping the region.
Distributed at the Cannes Film Festival and the Marché du Film, the magazine offers a concise snapshot of current Baltic cinema.
PÖFF Submissions are Open
The film submissions for the 30th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival are now open, along with entries for its two sub-festivals — the youth and children’s festival Just Film and the animation and short film festival PÖFF Shorts.
Submissions are also open for several project categories within PÖFF’s industry platform, Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event.