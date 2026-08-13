PRODUCTION: Phillip Donnellon Shoots German/Estonian/Finish Feature Film The Reef

SAAREMAA: Australian-born director Phillip Donnellon is currently in production with his German/Estonian/Finnish debut feature The Reef. Most of the shooting is taking place in Estonia.

The screenplay written by Jytte-Merle Böhrnsen is based on Finnish author Seita Vuorela’s acclaimed novel Karikko, which won the Nordic Council Children and Young People’s Literature Prize in 2013.

The Reef is a mysterious adventure film about siblings Kath and Mika, who travel with their mother to spend their summer holiday at a former seaside camp. Soon they discover a wild gang of young people on the beach who call themselves the Wrecks, as well as a mysterious abandoned hotel. The deeper the children delve into the secrets of the place, the more the boundaries begin to blur between past and present, memory and oblivion, and the worlds of the living and the dead.

According to producer Evelin Penttilä of Estonia’s Stellar Film, The Reef is a special film for young audiences and children, combining adventure and suspense with a story about grief. “As a producer, I was particularly drawn to the fact that the film does not underestimate its young audience, but addresses difficult emotions boldly, visually and in an engaging way. I am very pleased that so many Estonian filmmakers and young actors are contributing to its creation”, Penttilä told FNE.

Freya, the mother of Kath and Mika, is played by well-known German actress Nora Tschirner, while the young lead roles are played by Leo Humphreys, Esme Hobson and Lovena Börschmann Ziegler.

Daniel Ehrenberg and Christine Rau are producing through Eyrie Entertainment (Germany) in coproduction with Evelin Penttilä and Johanna Maria Tamm through Stellar Film (Estonia), and Oskari Huttu and John Lundsten through Tack Films (Finland).

The project is financed by Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Federal Government Commissioner of Culture and the Media (BKM), nordmedia - Film-und Mediengesellschaft Niedersachsen/Bremen mbH (Nordmedia), the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), the German Federal Film Board (FFA), Yle, the Finnish Film Foundation, Film Estonia, and Saarte Film Fund.

The budget has not been disclosed.

Filming takes place from 3 August to 14 September 2026. The first filming period is in Saaremaa, with locations including Mändjala camping, Panga cliff, Suuriku beach, and Loona manor. The second filming period takes place in Harjumaa, with locations including Laulasmaa, Kolga manor and Viinistu. One additional filming day is in Germany.

Phillip Donnellon gained international recognition with his short film Bird in the Wire, which was selected for the competition programme at the Cannes Film Festival in 2001.

Production Information:

Producer:

Eyrie Entertainment (Germany)

Coproducers:

Stellar Film (Estonia)

Tack Films (Finland)

Credits:

Director: Phillip Donnellon

Screenwriter: Jytte-Merle Böhrnsen

DoP: Daniel Lindholm

Cast: Nora Tschirner, Leo Humphreys, Esme Hobson, Lovena Börschmann Ziegler, Derek Leheste, Torm Laos, Karl Jakob Moora, Alen Aiden Mathieson, Hugo Gorski, Mia Mahala Mäe, Aimei Zuo