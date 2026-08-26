PRODUCTION: Ilmar Raag in Postproduction with Six-Part Series A Girl from Tallinn

TALLINN: Acclaimed Estonian filmmaker Ilmar Raag’s A Girl from Tallinn / Tüdruk Tallinnast is currently undergoing final editing and polishing in Tallinn. The six-part series is an Estonian/Ukrainian/Bulgarian coproduction.

The series is planned to be released on Go3 at the beginning of 2027 with a second window on the Estonian National Broadcasting VOD platform Jupiter.

A Girl from Tallinn is an international mystery crime series set between Tallinn and Kyiv across two timelines: the turbulent early 1990s and the present day.

When the remains of a young woman are discovered in a forest outside Tallinn, Estonian investigator Anna Petersen begins investigating a murder that has remained unsolved for more than three decades. Meanwhile, in present-day Kyiv, Ivan, a former criminal who has rebuilt his life as a respectable businessman, encounters a young woman who looks exactly like Maria, the love of his life who was murdered in Tallinn in the 1990s. As Anna's investigation and Ivan's obsession begin to converge, the characters are forced to confront the ghosts of the past and the consequences of choices made decades earlier.

The production brought together Estonian, Ukrainian and Bulgarian cast and crew members. Lead cast includes Laura Peterson (Estonia), Oleksandr Kobzar (Ukraine), Oleksandr Hrekov (Ukraine), and Velina Georgieva (Bulgaria).

“A Girl from Tallinn is a story about the things we carry with us long after we believe we have left them behind. The project brings together Estonia, Ukraine and Bulgaria, connecting three countries, two generations and two very different moments in our shared history. For us, it was important to create a mystery thriller that feels both deeply local and internationally accessible. The turbulent 1990s are an important part of the story, but at its heart this is a human story about love, guilt, memory and the possibility of redemption,” Estonian producer Jevgeni Supin told FNE.

Jevgeni Supin is producing through Estonia’s Zolba Productions in coproduction with Kateryna Vyshnevska and Olesya Lukyanenko through Ukraine’s FILM.UA Group and Martichka Bozhilova through Bulgaria’s AGITPROP in cooperation with Eesti Telefilm / ERR and Go3. The project also involves Bulgarian broadcaster Nova as broadcasting partner, and Viaplay Content Distribution as international distribution partner.

The project is financed by Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, Film Estonia, and Broadcaster and coproduction participation from Eesti Telefilm, Go3 and Nova.

The estimated production budget is 1.1 m EUR.

Shooting took place in Ukraine (primarily Kyiv and Lviv) and Estonia (Tallinn and surrounding locations) from 15 May to 16 July 2026.

The production deliberately uses both countries as part of the narrative world as the story moves between Tallinn and Kyiv and between the early 1990s and the present day. “Working with our Ukrainian partners and crew has also given the project a very personal meaning. Despite the circumstances, the Ukrainian team brought extraordinary commitment, professionalism and creative energy to the production. We hope A Girl from Tallinn can offer international audiences a fresh perspective on Eastern Europe while delivering the suspense and emotional depth of a premium European thriller”, Jevgeni Supin also said.

The series is planned to be released on Go3 at the beginning of 2027. The Estonian public broadcaster is targeting a later broadcast window in the autumn of 2027.

International distribution partner is Viaplay Content Distribution.

The project has been developed internationally for several years and has been presented at industry platforms including Serial Killer, Series Mania, EFM, Heart of Europe, and NEM Zagreb.

Production Information:

Producer:

Zolba Productions (Estonia)

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Jevgeni Supin: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

FILM.UA Group (Ukraine)

AGITPROP (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Ilmar Raag

Screenwriters: Serhii Sakhaltuyev, Iryna Zhygaljuk

DoP: Tanya Dudnik

Cast: Laura Peterson, Oleksandr Kobzar, Oleksandr Hrekov, Velina Georgieva, Aleksandar Aleksiev, Tõnu Oja, Piret Kalda, Jonathan Peterson