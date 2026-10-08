08-10-2026

PÖFF Announces Official and First Feature Competition Lineups for Anniversary 30th Edition

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    The Sweetness of Bitter Things by Andrey Volkashin The Sweetness of Bitter Things by Andrey Volkashin source: POFF

    TALLINN: Films by Estonian director Janno Jürgens and Hungarian director Attila Hartung have been selected for the Official Competition of the 30th anniversary edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF). The festival also unveiled the First Feature Competition lineup.

    Twelve world premieres from 15 countries will screen in the Official Competition. “Discovery is at the heart of PÖFF’s Official Competition. This year, we bring together established directors and filmmakers making their second features, creating a space where very different cinematic perspectives can meet,” said Triin Tramberg, Artistic Director of PÖFF.

    The Grand Prix for Best Film in the Official Selection Competition will receive a 20,000 EUR grant from the City of Tallinn.

    Twelve debut films from 19 countries were selected for the First Feature Competition. They include Macedonian director Andrey Volkashin’s The Sweetness of Bitter Things, a majority Macedonian coproduction between Veda Film Productions (North Macedonia), Screening Emotions (Bulgaria) and Studio Corvus (Croatia), backed by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, and Eurimages.

    The Competitions screenings will take place 13 – 19 November 2026, while the festival’s 30th edition takes place 6–22 November 2026.

    The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) is one of Northern Europe’s largest film festivals and the region’s only FIAPF-accredited competitive feature film festival. Held annually in Tallinn, Estonia, PÖFF brings together international premieres, established filmmakers and emerging talent, alongside its youth and children’s film festival Just Film, short film festival PÖFF Shorts, and film industry platform Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event.

    Official Competition Lineup:

    A Job Well Done (Switzerland)
    Directed by Frédéric Baillif

    Cabellé (Spain, Belgium)
    Directed by Patricia Ortega

    Drumskin (Argentina)
    Directed by Joaquín Cambre

    I Just Want to Talk to My Mom (Iran, Turkey)
    Directed by Mohsen Rabiei

    No Me without You / Mind ei ole sinust eraldi (Estonia)
    Directed by Janno Jürgens
    Produced by Filmivabrik
    Supported by the Estonian Film Fund

    On Top of the Cliff (Mexico, Peru, Switzerland)
    Directed by Enrica Perez

    One Sweet Hour (Ireland)
    Directed by Declan Recks

    Sh*t Happens (Dominican Republic)
    Directed by José María Cabral

    Sinless / A pokol élővilága (Hungary)
    Directed by Attila Hartung
    Produced by Lupa Pictures 
    Coproduced by Filmkontroll, GoodFilms, Jumpcut, Lions Production

    The Assignment (Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Patrice Toye

    The Matriarch (Germany)
    Directed by Alison Kuhn

    Where Is My Son? (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Dias Bertis

    Click HERE to see the films selected for the First Feature Competition.

    Published in Estonia

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