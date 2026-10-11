BOX OFFICE: Morten Successful in Estonian Charts

TALLINN: Released in cinemas on 11 September 2026, the new Estonian coming-of-age drama Morten, written and directed by Ivan Pavljutškov, has shown strong legs at the domestic box office. Over the course of its first three weeks in Estonian cinemas, the film has amassed 33,044 admissions and grossed 211,298 EUR.

“The number of admissions shows that the film's target group of young people aged 13 - 18 have found the film. The film is watched with friends, parents and also with school classes. It offers a great opportunity to address topics that concern young people today: bullying, consent, but also self-compassion and a benevolent look towards peers,” Estonian producer Anneli Ahven told FNE.

Morten is Ivan Pavljutskov’s debut feature, combining a sensitive portrayal of the inner world of young people with a mystical dimension. The film explores self-discovery, the pain of feeling invisible, friendship and first feelings, and the courage to remain true to yourself even when the world around you does not make it easy.

A special screening featuring meetings with the filmmakers proved particularly popular. After the film, audiences had the opportunity to talk to the actors and filmmakers, ask questions about how the film was made and about acting, as well as take photos with the young cast and get autographs.

“The feedback from young people is positive, mentioning the realism of Estonian conditions and the modern approach to the topic. I believe that the greatest value of the film is that it acts as a genuine reflection of our own, Estonian everyday and that Estonian young people recognise their reality in it. At the same time, the mystical element in the film also allows you to deal with your feelings. Estonia is a country with a small language area, there are about one million speakers of the language, and it is extremely important that the young generation is aware that Estonian-language films exist and tell their own stories,” Ahvenalso also said.

The film is based on writer Reeli Reinaus’s award-winning book Morten, Emilie ja kadunud maailmad. The screenplay was written by Reeli Reinaus and director Ivan Pavljutskov.

Tõru Kannimäe stars in the title role, with Helena Maria Reisner, Emili Rohumaa, Konrad Kose, and Mairo Libba in other key roles.

Anneli Ahven is producing through Estonia’s Kopli Kinokompanii in coproduction with Zivile Gallego through Lithuania's Fralita Films, with support from the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the Tartu Film Fund, and the Lithuanian Film Centre. The film is distributed by Acme Film.