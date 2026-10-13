13-10-2026

Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2026 Announces Selected Projects

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    My World Upside Down by Daniel Rihák My World Upside Down by Daniel Rihák source: https://industry.poff.ee/

    TALLINN: Fifteen projects from European countries including, Estonia, Latvia, and Slovakia, have been selected for the Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2026, which will be held 9 – 20 November.

    This year, the Co-Production Market has a strong focus on the Baltics.

    All the projects will be presented to the audience on 18 – 20 November 2026.

    Held at Baltic Event since 2005, the Co-Production Market is the meeting-place for feature films in development looking for coproducers, financiers and sales agents.

    Baltic Event Co-Production Market Projects 2026:

    At Your Service (Iceland)
    Directed by Magnús Jónsson

    The Boy Who Loves the World (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Steven Wouterlood

    Clusterfuck (Finland)
    Directed by Juho-Pekka Tanskanen

    Family Squad (Ukraine, Germany, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Kostiantyn Fedorov

    Hide and Seek (Latvia, Estonia, Sweden)
    Directed by Dace Puce
    Produced by Münchhausen Film

    In the Truth (Latvia)
    Directed by Toms Harjo
    Produced by VFS FILMS

    The Informatics Olympiad (Lithuania)
    Directed by Adas Burksaitis

    Lady Thatcher’s Feast (Poland)
    Directed by Marcin Kluczykowski

    My 19-year Old Granny (Ukraine, Lithuania, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Victoria Zadorska

    My World Upside Down (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Daniel Rihák
    Produced by WHAT IF Films

    Shadows of Summer (Estonia)
    Directed by Helen Takkin
    Produced by Nafta Films

    Summer of the Moth (Finland)
    Directed by Veera Lamminpää

    Wild Love (Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia)
    Directed by Jonas Trukanas
    Produced by afterschool

    Zona (Poland, Lithuania, Estonia)
    Directed by Bartosz Brzeziński
    Produced by ZIZUFILMS SP. Z O.O.

    La Koreana (Spain, Basque)
    Directed by Joana Moya

    Click HERE for a press release.

    Check out the full Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event programme HERE.

    Published in Estonia

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