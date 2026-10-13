Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2026 Announces Selected Projects

This year, the Co-Production Market has a strong focus on the Baltics.
All the projects will be presented to the audience on 18 – 20 November 2026.
Held at Baltic Event since 2005, the Co-Production Market is the meeting-place for feature films in development looking for coproducers, financiers and sales agents.
Baltic Event Co-Production Market Projects 2026:
At Your Service (Iceland)
Directed by Magnús Jónsson
The Boy Who Loves the World (the Netherlands)
Directed by Steven Wouterlood
Clusterfuck (Finland)
Directed by Juho-Pekka Tanskanen
Family Squad (Ukraine, Germany, Czech Republic)
Directed by Kostiantyn Fedorov
Hide and Seek (Latvia, Estonia, Sweden)
Directed by Dace Puce
Produced by Münchhausen Film
In the Truth (Latvia)
Directed by Toms Harjo
Produced by VFS FILMS
The Informatics Olympiad (Lithuania)
Directed by Adas Burksaitis
Lady Thatcher’s Feast (Poland)
Directed by Marcin Kluczykowski
My 19-year Old Granny (Ukraine, Lithuania, Czech Republic)
Directed by Victoria Zadorska
My World Upside Down (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Daniel Rihák
Produced by WHAT IF Films
Shadows of Summer (Estonia)
Directed by Helen Takkin
Produced by Nafta Films
Summer of the Moth (Finland)
Directed by Veera Lamminpää
Wild Love (Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia)
Directed by Jonas Trukanas
Produced by afterschool
Zona (Poland, Lithuania, Estonia)
Directed by Bartosz Brzeziński
Produced by ZIZUFILMS SP. Z O.O.
La Koreana (Spain, Basque)
Directed by Joana Moya
Click HERE for a press release.
Check out the full Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event programme HERE.