Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2026 Announces Selected Projects

My World Upside Down by Daniel Rihák

TALLINN: Fifteen projects from European countries including, Estonia, Latvia, and Slovakia, have been selected for the Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2026, which will be held 9 – 20 November.

This year, the Co-Production Market has a strong focus on the Baltics.

All the projects will be presented to the audience on 18 – 20 November 2026.

Held at Baltic Event since 2005, the Co-Production Market is the meeting-place for feature films in development looking for coproducers, financiers and sales agents.

Baltic Event Co-Production Market Projects 2026:

At Your Service (Iceland)

Directed by Magnús Jónsson

The Boy Who Loves the World (the Netherlands)

Directed by Steven Wouterlood

Clusterfuck (Finland)

Directed by Juho-Pekka Tanskanen

Family Squad (Ukraine, Germany, Czech Republic)

Directed by Kostiantyn Fedorov

Hide and Seek (Latvia, Estonia, Sweden)

Directed by Dace Puce

Produced by Münchhausen Film

In the Truth (Latvia)

Directed by Toms Harjo

Produced by VFS FILMS

The Informatics Olympiad (Lithuania)

Directed by Adas Burksaitis

Lady Thatcher’s Feast (Poland)

Directed by Marcin Kluczykowski

My 19-year Old Granny (Ukraine, Lithuania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Victoria Zadorska

My World Upside Down (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Daniel Rihák

Produced by WHAT IF Films

Shadows of Summer (Estonia)

Directed by Helen Takkin

Produced by Nafta Films

Summer of the Moth (Finland)

Directed by Veera Lamminpää

Wild Love (Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia)

Directed by Jonas Trukanas

Produced by afterschool

Zona (Poland, Lithuania, Estonia)

Directed by Bartosz Brzeziński

Produced by ZIZUFILMS SP. Z O.O.

La Koreana (Spain, Basque)

Directed by Joana Moya

Click HERE for a press release.

Check out the full Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event programme HERE.