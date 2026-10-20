PRODUCTION: Joosep Matjus Shoots Estonian/German Documentary The Roads of Forgotten Dreams

TALLINN: Estonian director Joosep Matjus is currently filming his long documentary The Roads of Forgotten Dreams / Ränd fotograaf külateel, which is backed by the Estonian Film Institute and the Estonian Cultural Endowment .

The Roads of Forgotten Dreams follows the journey of Italian photographer Luca Berti on his search for the unique moments of rural life that are the testament to the traditional values and connections to the land that we, more often than not, have lost in our fast-paced lives. Luca’s journey from Florence is not a smooth one, and his travels by bike through all sorts of landscapes and weather, paired with language barriers, and occasional misunderstandings make for quirky and authentic moments.

Known for blending traditional techniques with contemporary influences, Berti’s work captures the essence of natural landscapes and architectural forms through dramatic lighting and deep contrasts. His thought-provoking fine art portfolio documents both the raw beauty of nature and the intricate details of man-made structures.

The project is produced by Katri Rannastu through Estonia’s Wildkino and coproduced by Claudia Zenkert through Seetree (Germany), who also serves as executive producer. Katri Rannastu is also the editor of the film.

The official budget has not been disclosed yet.

The shooting is planned across Estonia, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Latvia, and Italy, to track the protagonist's journey through the Nordic and Baltic regions.

The project was officially selected for the Baltic Sea Docs 2025 coproduction forum. Designed for flexible distribution, the producers plan to deliver both a long cinematic version and a 52-minute TV cut.

Director, cinematographer, and writer Joosep Matjus is known for pushing the limits of camerawork in remote wilderness across creative feature and wildlife documentaries. In 2015, Matjus founded the independent production company Wildkino alongside producer/editor Katri Rannastu. The company specialises in international creative documentaries, and scored a major box-office hit with its debut feature The Wind Sculpted Land (2018), which secured wide international broadcast distribution.

Production Information:

Producer:

Wildkino (Estonia)

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Coproducer:

Seetree (Germany)

Credits:

Director: Joosep Matjus

Screenwriter: Joosep Matjus

DoP: Joosep Matjus

Editor: Katri Rannastu