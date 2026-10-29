Tallinn Old Town Becomes 1900s London for Indian Historical Film

TALLINN: Tallinn's Old Town has recently played early 20th-century London for the historical Indian drama The India House directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna. Producers chose Estonia over competing locations, including Lithuania, Bulgaria, and even the UK.

Müürivahe Street served as Oxford Street, cinema Sõprus hosted a protest scene featuring over 150 background actors, and famous Estonian slackliner Jaan Roose joined the crew as a stunt performer.

The production brought together 47 Indian crew members alongside a local team of 70 from Nafta Films.

The film depicts the anti-colonial movement led by Indian students based at a famous North London residence between 1905 and 1910, and stars Tollywood star Nikhil Siddhartha.

Nafta Films founder Esko Rips told Estonian public broadcaster ERR that Estonia’s 40% cash rebate incentive was crucial in winning the project over more expensive European alternatives.