Tallinn Old Town Becomes 1900s London for Indian Historical Film

Müürivahe Street served as Oxford Street, cinema Sõprus hosted a protest scene featuring over 150 background actors, and famous Estonian slackliner Jaan Roose joined the crew as a stunt performer.
The production brought together 47 Indian crew members alongside a local team of 70 from Nafta Films.
The film depicts the anti-colonial movement led by Indian students based at a famous North London residence between 1905 and 1910, and stars Tollywood star Nikhil Siddhartha.
Nafta Films founder Esko Rips told Estonian public broadcaster ERR that Estonia’s 40% cash rebate incentive was crucial in winning the project over more expensive European alternatives.