The 30th Anniversary Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2026 Ready to Kick Off

TALLINN: The 30 th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF , 6 – 22 November 2026) will screen in Tallinn and Tartu 230 long films and 259 short films from 87 countries. Together with Just Film and short film festival PÖFF Shorts , the anniversary edition brings new discoveries, festival award winners and Oscar favourites, with 107 world premieres and 47 international premieres to explore.

The Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event is celebrating its 25th anniversary by putting Baltic filmmaking in the spotlight, bringing audiovisual professionals together to explore the challenges, trends and opportunities shaping the industry. With more than 120 events, the programme offers masterclasses, panels, workshops and project presentations, alongside plenty of opportunities to make new connections

Click HERE to see the films selected for the Official Competition and HERE for the projects Selected for Baltic Event Works in Progress, International Works in Progress, and Just Film Works in Progress 2026.

Click HERE for more information.