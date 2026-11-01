PRODUCTION: Janno Jürgens Preps The Man Who Wasn't Meant

TALLINN: Estonian director/writer Janno Jürgens is currently in preparation with his third feature film, the comedy drama The Man Who Wasn't Meant / Mees, keda polnud mõeldud. The principal photography is scheduled for March and April 2027.

Vaiko (38) returns to Estonia after years of working in Finland to pursue a new career as a rapper. Determined to follow his dream, he moves in with his uncle and longtime friend Johan, who welcomes him into his family home. What begins as a simple act of kindness gradually evolves into a tragicomic and deeply human story about friendship, loyalty and the limits of unconditional support.

Blending humour with the tragedies of everyday life, The Man Who Wasn't Meant explores the complexities of human relationships, the need to belong and the tension between our dreams and reality. It is a story about the fragility of friendship, the challenges of caring for others, and the human longing to be accepted for who we truly are.

“What I really like about The Man Who Wasn't Meant is that it tells a story about men in a way we don't often see on screen. It's about friendship, vulnerability, and trying to find your place in life, even when things haven't turned out as you hoped. I think many of us can relate to that. I'm also very happy to be working with Janno Jürgens again and helping him bring this story to life,” producer Marju Lepp told FNE.

The film stars Jarmo Reha and Priit Loog, and it is produced by Marju Lepp and Manfred Vainokivi of Filmivabrik (Estonia) with support from the Estonian Film Institute (EFI). Additional financing is planned from the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, private investors and potential international funding sources.

The budget is approximately 1.2 m EUR.

Janno Jürgens' sophomore feature, No Me Without You / Mind ei ole sinuta (Filmivabrik), will have its world premiere in the Main Competition of the upcoming Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF). His debut feature, Rain (2020, produced by Estonia’s Alasti Kino and Filmivabrik), screened at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. His short film Distance (2012) was screened at the Locarno Film Festival, among others.

Production Information:

Producer:

Filmivabrik (Estonia)

Marju Lepp: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Janno Jürgens

Screenwriters: Janno Jürgens, Anti Naulainen

DoP: Erik Põllumaa

Production designer: Matis Mäesalu

Costume designer: Eve Valme

Make-up artist: Liisi Põllumaa

Main cast: Jarmo Reha, Priit Loog