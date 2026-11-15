FNE Podcast: Triin Tramberg, Artistic Director of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

TALLINN: FNE spoke to Triin Tramberg, the newly appointed Artistic Director of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ), about the festival's milestone 30th anniversary edition currently taking place (6 – 22 November 2026).

The conversation explores Tramberg’s vision as she steps into her new role, her bold curatorial strategy in tightening the Main Competition to 12 world premieres, and the shared narrative threads defining this year's lineup.

Drawing from her extensive experience in talent discovery, Tramberg addresses the strength of Baltic coproductions highlighted by the opening film Ulya directed by Viesturs Kairišs (and produced by Latvia’s Ego Media in coproduction with Estonia’s Allfilm, Poland’s Staron Film and Lithuania’s Tremora), as well as PÖFF's ongoing mission to provide an international platform for emerging directors, and her long-term artistic vision for the next chapter of this prestigious A-category festival.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.