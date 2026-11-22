The Reef by Phillip Donnellon

TALLINN: Seventeen awards were handed out to projects at different stages of scriptwriting, development and postproduction, as well as to rising talents from the Discovery Campus programmes at the closing ceremony of the 25th Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event , held 9 – 20 November 2026 within the 30 th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival .

The ceremony highlighted creativity, innovation and emerging talent in the international film industry, honouring exceptional filmmakers, producers, cinematographers and composers while recognising promising projects from across the globe.

Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (ITBE) is the leading business and networking platform for the audiovisual industry in Northern Europe. Held annually in November as part of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, it brings together an international community of filmmakers, producers, sales agents, and decision-makers.





FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Discovery Campus:

Music Meets Film Award Winners:

Composer Simon Lundsgaard and director Ábel Szeszler

Black Room – team4set Golden Ticket Winner:

Marleen Prükkel (Estonia)

Frame within a Frame – Golden Ticket Winner:

Kristians Robalds (Latvia) for Boars

Frame within a Frame Lens Award by Leitz Cine Winner:

Lee Kelomees (Estonia) for Smalltown Miss

Frame within a Frame Lens Award by ARRI Winner:

Belén Pellicano (Argentina) for October's Summer

Script Pool:

Script Pool Most Promising Project Award:

Blind Whistle (Türkiye, France)

Directed and written by Ramazan Kılıç

Co-written by Eyüp Tosun

European Genre ForumATM Virtual Award:

Otok (Germany)

Directed and written by Mariana Jukica

Works in Progress Just Film Works in Progress – Best Project Award:

The Reef (Germany, Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Phillip Donnellon

Written by Jytte-Merle Böhrnsen

Co-written by Michael Kinirons

Produced by Daniel Ehrenberg, Christine Rau, Evelin Penttilä, Oskari Huttu, Annegret Weitkämper-Krug and Margaret Milner Schmueck

Baltic Event Works in Progress – Best Project Award:

Concrete Music (Lithuania, Italy)

Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

Written by Eglė Vertelytė and Saulius Baradinskas

International Works in Progress – Best Project Award Winner:

Leopard Spots (Japan, United Kingdom)

Directed and written by Josh Trigg

International Works in Progress – Special Mention:

And So It Will Go On (Spain)

Directed by Marina Palacio

Written by Marina Palacio and Jesús Palacio

Works in Progress – Special Award by TRT

The Elderly Store (Kyrgyzstan)

Directed and written by Amanbek Azhymat

Co-Production Market:

ApostLab Award:

Wild Love (Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia)

Directed by Jonas Trukanas

Produced by Afterschool

Pluto Consultancy Award:

At Your Service (Iceland, Estonia)

Directed by Magnús Jónsson

Produced by Projects and munchhausen.film

Producers Network Prize Winners:

Greta Akcijonaite (MAGIC FILM, Lithuania)

Martina Saková (WHAT IF Films, Slovakia)

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:

Wild Love (Lithuania)

Directed by Jonas Trukanas

Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award:

My 19-Year-Old Granny (Ukraine, Lithuania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Victoria Zadorska