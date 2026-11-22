The ceremony highlighted creativity, innovation and emerging talent in the international film industry, honouring exceptional filmmakers, producers, cinematographers and composers while recognising promising projects from across the globe.
Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (ITBE) is the leading business and networking platform for the audiovisual industry in Northern Europe. Held annually in November as part of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, it brings together an international community of filmmakers, producers, sales agents, and decision-makers.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Discovery Campus:
Music Meets Film Award Winners:
Composer Simon Lundsgaard and director Ábel Szeszler
Black Room – team4set Golden Ticket Winner:
Marleen Prükkel (Estonia)
Frame within a Frame – Golden Ticket Winner:
Kristians Robalds (Latvia) for Boars
Frame within a Frame Lens Award by Leitz Cine Winner:
Lee Kelomees (Estonia) for Smalltown Miss
Frame within a Frame Lens Award by ARRI Winner:
Belén Pellicano (Argentina) for October's Summer
Script Pool:
Script Pool Most Promising Project Award:
Blind Whistle (Türkiye, France)
Directed and written by Ramazan Kılıç
Co-written by Eyüp Tosun
European Genre ForumATM Virtual Award:
Otok (Germany)
Directed and written by Mariana Jukica
Works in Progress Just Film Works in Progress – Best Project Award:
The Reef (Germany, Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Phillip Donnellon
Written by Jytte-Merle Böhrnsen
Co-written by Michael Kinirons
Produced by Daniel Ehrenberg, Christine Rau, Evelin Penttilä, Oskari Huttu, Annegret Weitkämper-Krug and Margaret Milner Schmueck
Baltic Event Works in Progress – Best Project Award:
Concrete Music (Lithuania, Italy)
Directed by Saulius Baradinskas
Written by Eglė Vertelytė and Saulius Baradinskas
International Works in Progress – Best Project Award Winner:
Leopard Spots (Japan, United Kingdom)
Directed and written by Josh Trigg
International Works in Progress – Special Mention:
And So It Will Go On (Spain)
Directed by Marina Palacio
Written by Marina Palacio and Jesús Palacio
Works in Progress – Special Award by TRT
The Elderly Store (Kyrgyzstan)
Directed and written by Amanbek Azhymat
Co-Production Market:
ApostLab Award:
Wild Love (Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia)
Directed by Jonas Trukanas
Produced by Afterschool
Pluto Consultancy Award:
At Your Service (Iceland, Estonia)
Directed by Magnús Jónsson
Produced by Projects and munchhausen.film
Producers Network Prize Winners:
Greta Akcijonaite (MAGIC FILM, Lithuania)
Martina Saková (WHAT IF Films, Slovakia)
Eurimages Co-Production Development Award:
Wild Love (Lithuania)
Directed by Jonas Trukanas
Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award:
My 19-Year-Old Granny (Ukraine, Lithuania, Czech Republic)
Directed by Victoria Zadorska