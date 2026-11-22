On Top of the Cliff by Enrica Perez

TALLINN: The Grand Prix for the Best Film in the Official Selection Competition of the 30 th anniversary edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ) went to On Top of the Cliff (Mexico, Peru, Switzerland) directed by Enrica Perez. Frédéric Baillif scooped Best Director for A Job Well Done (Switzerland).

When She Hears the Bells (France, Germany, Belgium) by Chabname Zariab won the First Feature Competition, and One Month (Bulgaria, Romania, Spain) by Maya Vitkova-Kosev won the Critics’ Picks’ Competition.

In the Baltic Film Competition, Linda Olte received the award for best director for the Latvian/Lithuanian coproduction The Child.

It was the first edition of PÖFF under its new Artistic Director Triin Tramberg. The festival’s 30th edition took place 6–22 November 2026.

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) is one of Northern Europe’s largest film festivals and the region’s only FIAPF-accredited competitive feature film festival. PÖFF brings together international premieres, established filmmakers and emerging talent, alongside its youth and children’s film festival Just Film, short film festival PÖFF Shorts, and film industry platform Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event.



OFFICIAL SELECTION COMPETITION:

Grand Prix for the Best Film:

On Top of the Cliff (Mexico, Peru, Switzerland)

Directed by Enrica Perez

www.mandragora.ro

Best Director:

Frédéric Baillif for A Job Well Done (Switzerland)

Best Cinematography:

Owen McPolin for One Sweet Hour (Ireland)

Directed by Declan Recks

Best Script:

Alison Kuhn for The Matriarch (Germany)

Directed by Alison Kuhn

Best Actor:

Mathisse De Sutter in The Assignment (Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands)

Directed by Patrice Toye

Best Actress:

Bianca Bucelli in On Top of the Cliff (Mexico, Peru, Switzerland)

Directed by Enrica Perez

Best Original Score:

Beatriz López-Nogales for Caballé (Spain, Belgium)

Directed by Patricia Ortega

Best Production Design:

Vanesa de la Haza for Caballé (Spain, Belgium)

Directed by Patricia Ortega

FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION:

Best Film Award:

When She Hears the Bells (France, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Chabname Zariab

Best Director:

Nagieb Khaja for Lionheart (Denmark)

Jury Special Award:

Exotic (Poland)

Directed by Sonia Orlewicz-Zakrzewsa

Jury Special Award:

Oblivion (Lithuania)

Directed by Danielius Minkevičius



CRITICS' PICKS COMPETITION:

Best Film Award:

One Month (Bulgaria, Romania, Spain)

Directed by Maya Vitkova-Kosev

Produced by Viktoria Films

Coproduced by Mandragora, Turkana Films, El Replicante Jondo

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Efectoscopio, Antaviana

Best Director:

Matías Meyer for The Great Family (Mexico, Italy)

REBELS WITH THE CAUSE COMPETITON:

Best Film Award:

Pop Pop (USA)

Directed by Dylan Stephen Levers

Special Mention:

Arrow for A Stone Heart (Brazil)

Directed by Luiza Calagian

Best Director:

Christopher Yates for Night Vision (Belgium)

Best Rebel Short:

If Only (Belgium)

Directed by Ada Güvenir



BALTIC FILM COMPETITION:

Best Baltic Feature Film:

How to Divorce during the War (Lithuania, Luxembourg, Ireland, Czech Republic)

Directed by Andrius Blaževičius

Best Director:

Linda Olte for The Child (Latvia, Lithuania)

Produced by Trickster Pictures

Coproduced by Afterschool Production

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia (VKKF), the Lithuanian Film Centre, Tet, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, the Latvian Television

Best Baltic Producer for Coproduction:

Stasys Baltakis, Helena Pokorny for Vesna (France, Lithuania, Estonia)

Directed by Rostislav Kirpičenko

Produced by Film Jam, Matka Films

Coproduced by Esse House, La Femme qui Aimait les Films, Lester Film, Tessalit films

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, LRT, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region and Charente department in France, the Estonian Film Institute



DOC@PÖFF INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

Best Film:

The War We Carry (Denmark)

Directed by Kaspar Astrup Schröder

Best Cinematography:

Loup Bureau for Child of Sinai (Egypt, France)

Special Award:

Father’s House (Denmark)

Directed by Adam Nielsen, Andreas Koefoed, Eva Mulvad

DOC@PÖFF BALTIC COMPETITION:

Best Film:

La Pietà (Iceland, Lithuania, Spain)

Directed by Pepe Andreu and Rafa Molés

Special Award:

Riga, My Love (Latvia)

Directed by Karolina Peterson

NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asia Cinema) JURY PRIZE:

White as Salt (Türkiye)

Directed by Murat Eroğlu



INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF FILM CRITICS (FIPRESCI) AWARD:

Princess (Ecuador, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Bolivia)

Directed by Christian Rojas



AUDIENCE AWARD:

The Incomer (United Kingdom, Ireland)

Directed by Louis Paxton



FREE WORLD AWARD:

No Paradise If You Are Killed by a Woman (Norway, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Sweden)

Directed by Halkawt Mustafa

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:

Priit Pärn

Sven Grünberg

Hilmar Oddsson



BRUNO O'YA YOUNG ACTOR SCHOLARSHIP:

Jarmo Reha