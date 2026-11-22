When She Hears the Bells (France, Germany, Belgium) by Chabname Zariab won the First Feature Competition, and One Month (Bulgaria, Romania, Spain) by Maya Vitkova-Kosev won the Critics’ Picks’ Competition.
In the Baltic Film Competition, Linda Olte received the award for best director for the Latvian/Lithuanian coproduction The Child.
It was the first edition of PÖFF under its new Artistic Director Triin Tramberg. The festival’s 30th edition took place 6–22 November 2026.
The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) is one of Northern Europe’s largest film festivals and the region’s only FIAPF-accredited competitive feature film festival. PÖFF brings together international premieres, established filmmakers and emerging talent, alongside its youth and children’s film festival Just Film, short film festival PÖFF Shorts, and film industry platform Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event.
OFFICIAL SELECTION COMPETITION:
Grand Prix for the Best Film:
On Top of the Cliff (Mexico, Peru, Switzerland)
Directed by Enrica Perez
www.mandragora.ro
Best Director:
Frédéric Baillif for A Job Well Done (Switzerland)
Best Cinematography:
Owen McPolin for One Sweet Hour (Ireland)
Directed by Declan Recks
Best Script:
Alison Kuhn for The Matriarch (Germany)
Directed by Alison Kuhn
Best Actor:
Mathisse De Sutter in The Assignment (Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands)
Directed by Patrice Toye
Best Actress:
Bianca Bucelli in On Top of the Cliff (Mexico, Peru, Switzerland)
Directed by Enrica Perez
Best Original Score:
Beatriz López-Nogales for Caballé (Spain, Belgium)
Directed by Patricia Ortega
Best Production Design:
Vanesa de la Haza for Caballé (Spain, Belgium)
Directed by Patricia Ortega
FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION:
Best Film Award:
When She Hears the Bells (France, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Chabname Zariab
Best Director:
Nagieb Khaja for Lionheart (Denmark)
Jury Special Award:
Exotic (Poland)
Directed by Sonia Orlewicz-Zakrzewsa
Jury Special Award:
Oblivion (Lithuania)
Directed by Danielius Minkevičius
CRITICS' PICKS COMPETITION:
Best Film Award:
One Month (Bulgaria, Romania, Spain)
Directed by Maya Vitkova-Kosev
Produced by Viktoria Films
Coproduced by Mandragora, Turkana Films, El Replicante Jondo
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Efectoscopio, Antaviana
Best Director:
Matías Meyer for The Great Family (Mexico, Italy)
REBELS WITH THE CAUSE COMPETITON:
Best Film Award:
Pop Pop (USA)
Directed by Dylan Stephen Levers
Special Mention:
Arrow for A Stone Heart (Brazil)
Directed by Luiza Calagian
Best Director:
Christopher Yates for Night Vision (Belgium)
Best Rebel Short:
If Only (Belgium)
Directed by Ada Güvenir
BALTIC FILM COMPETITION:
Best Baltic Feature Film:
How to Divorce during the War (Lithuania, Luxembourg, Ireland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Andrius Blaževičius
Best Director:
Linda Olte for The Child (Latvia, Lithuania)
Produced by Trickster Pictures
Coproduced by Afterschool Production
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia (VKKF), the Lithuanian Film Centre, Tet, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, the Latvian Television
Best Baltic Producer for Coproduction:
Stasys Baltakis, Helena Pokorny for Vesna (France, Lithuania, Estonia)
Directed by Rostislav Kirpičenko
Produced by Film Jam, Matka Films
Coproduced by Esse House, La Femme qui Aimait les Films, Lester Film, Tessalit films
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, LRT, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region and Charente department in France, the Estonian Film Institute
DOC@PÖFF INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:
Best Film:
The War We Carry (Denmark)
Directed by Kaspar Astrup Schröder
Best Cinematography:
Loup Bureau for Child of Sinai (Egypt, France)
Special Award:
Father’s House (Denmark)
Directed by Adam Nielsen, Andreas Koefoed, Eva Mulvad
DOC@PÖFF BALTIC COMPETITION:
Best Film:
La Pietà (Iceland, Lithuania, Spain)
Directed by Pepe Andreu and Rafa Molés
Special Award:
Riga, My Love (Latvia)
Directed by Karolina Peterson
NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asia Cinema) JURY PRIZE:
White as Salt (Türkiye)
Directed by Murat Eroğlu
INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF FILM CRITICS (FIPRESCI) AWARD:
Princess (Ecuador, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Bolivia)
Directed by Christian Rojas
AUDIENCE AWARD:
The Incomer (United Kingdom, Ireland)
Directed by Louis Paxton
FREE WORLD AWARD:
No Paradise If You Are Killed by a Woman (Norway, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Sweden)
Directed by Halkawt Mustafa
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:
Priit Pärn
Sven Grünberg
Hilmar Oddsson
BRUNO O'YA YOUNG ACTOR SCHOLARSHIP:
Jarmo Reha