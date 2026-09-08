FNE TV at Venice 2026: Levan Koguashvili, Director of Guria

FNE spoke to Georgian director Levan Koguashvili whose film Guria screened in official selection in the new Venice Spotlight section. The film is a comedy set in Georgia in the early 1990s in a west Georgian village. The film was supported by the Georgian National Film Centre and produced by Kino Iberica (Georgia). It was coproduced by ArtFest (Bulgaria) and Cineworx (Switzerland), Tarantula (Luxembourg), Tato Film/Maya Films (Türkiye), Staer (Norway) and the Red Sea Fund, The Red Sea Film Festival Initiative (Saudi Arabia).