Q and A with Georgian National Film Center Director Mamuka Bliadze

TBILISI: FNE spoke with Mamuka Bliadze, the director of the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC), about his goals and the challenges facing Georgian cinema.

With a professional background in banking, finance, and entrepreneurship, Bliadze has led companies in tourism, agro-tourism, and wine production before taking on his current role. At GNFC, his focus is on expanding opportunities for Georgian filmmakers, fostering global partnerships, and strengthening the visibility of Georgian cinema worldwide.

FNE: How would you describe the situation of Georgian cinema when you took over as head of the Georgian National Film Center and what has changed since then?

Mamuka Bliadze: Georgian cinema has always been an important cultural phenomenon throughout its history. When the new management team took over the Georgian National Film Center, we faced several significant challenges. One of the most pressing issues involved projects that had accumulated over the years and were unable to move forward due to various legal and financial complications. We have successfully resolved issues related to dozens of film projects, enabling many of them to reach completion. This has not only contributed to the development of Georgian cinema but has also strengthened confidence in the system of public support for filmmaking. In 2025, GNFC funded the production of 11 films through public calls. In the current year, the coproduction of a feature film has been funded, and three funding calls are scheduled to be announced in September and October.

We are also working to strengthen Georgia's integration into the European audiovisual space. A particularly important milestone was reached on 26 March 2026, when Georgia signed the Council of Europe Convention on the Co-production of Audiovisual Works in the Form of Series. This step reflects our commitment under the Association Agreement to deepen cultural cooperation with European partners and align Georgia's audiovisual policies with European standards. We believe it will open new opportunities for international collaboration and further increase the visibility of Georgian audiovisual productions across Europe and beyond.

FNE: How important is it for you to coproduce with European countries?

Mamuka Bliadze: Georgia's membership in Eurimages (https://www.coe.int/en/web/eurimages) has created significant opportunities for our film industry. Through this platform, numerous Georgian films have been developed in cooperation with European partners, and many of these projects have gained recognition among international audiences.

Coproduction is about much more than financial support. It creates opportunities for the exchange of experience, knowledge, professional networks, and creative perspectives. Such collaborations allow Georgian filmmakers to reach broader international markets and become more actively involved in the European filmmaking community.

We make full use of international platforms to encourage deeper cooperation between Georgia and European countries. Our goal is to ensure that Georgian cinema is increasingly visible on the international stage and that more joint projects are developed to showcase the country's creative and professional potential.

FNE: How does the international recognition of your country's films promote not only Georgian cinema but also Georgia itself?

Mamuka Bliadze: Georgian cinema is an integral part of European cinema and has repeatedly demonstrated its uniqueness on the international stage. Georgia is known worldwide for many reasons, but its rich culture and centuries-old traditions are among its most distinctive assets.

Art plays a particularly important role in promoting a country internationally, and cinema is one of the most powerful tools in this process. Through film, we are able to introduce international audiences to our history, culture, values, and contemporary reality in a language that is understood everywhere.

Every year, the Georgian National Film Center actively promotes the country’s film industry at major international markets, including the European Film Market, Marché du Film and Annecy International Animated Film Market, and in 2026 we will also be presented at TIFF: The Market. We consistently support Georgian films selected for leading international festivals, helping filmmakers strengthen their global presence. A recent example is Mamuka Tkeshelashvili’s animated short When the Sea Was Calm, which was included in the official program of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and is now continuing its festival journey to Ottawa International Animation Festival. In both cases, the GNFC provided support for the participation of the film crew, ensuring that Georgian talent is represented on the international stage.

When a Georgian film achieves international success, it is not only a success for its creators. First and foremost, it is a success for Georgia itself. Despite having far more limited resources than many larger European countries, Georgia continues to produce films that earn recognition at leading international festivals and film platforms. Every international achievement of Georgian cinema strengthens the country's cultural reputation and increases its visibility around the world.

FNE: What are the biggest challenges for the Georgian film industry, and how can they be overcome?

Mamuka Bliadze: One of the most important challenges facing Georgian cinema today is ensuring continuity between generations of filmmakers. It is essential that experienced professionals are joined by a new generation capable of carrying the industry forward and shaping its future.

Another major challenge is audience development and the promotion of Georgian cinema within the country itself. It is important to create stronger connections between local audiences and national film productions, ensuring that Georgian films have wider visibility and accessibility at home. To address this, the GNFC recently launched a special public call for projects aimed at supporting Georgian film screenings in regions where access to film culture remains limited, helping to bring local cinema closer to communities across the country.

Education is also an area that requires greater attention. While Georgia offers formal film education opportunities, there is still a shortage of practical training programmes that help emerging directors, producers, screenwriters, and other film professionals develop the skills required by today's industry. Such initiatives are essential for nurturing a competitive new generation of film professionals who can successfully operate within the international filmmaking environment.

FNE: Where do you see the Georgian film industry in five years?

Mamuka Bliadze: I believe that in five years we will see even more young Georgian film professionals succeeding on the international stage. The new generation will not only continue the best traditions of Georgian cinema but will also bring fresh perspectives and new creative approaches to the industry.

I expect to see a growing number of international coproductions, stronger professional partnerships with European and other global partners, and more Georgian directors, producers, and screenwriters participating in major festivals and industry events around the world.

Most importantly, I believe Georgian cinema will preserve its unique identity, distinctive artistic voice, and the values that have made it a remarkable presence on the international cinematic landscape. This balance between tradition, innovation, and international engagement is what I see as the foundation of Georgian cinema's future success.