International Festival of Animated Films 2026 Wraps Up in Nikozi, Georgia

TBILISI: A total of 85 animated works from 24 countries were screened during the International Festival of Animated Films 2026, whose 13 th edition was held in the village of Nikozi, Georgia, from 11 to 16 October 2026.

The programme featured screenings of animated films as well as activities for children, seminars, masterclasses, exhibitions, and musical and choreographic events.

This year, the festival was dedicated to the 1,700th anniversary of the declaration of Christianity as the state religion in Georgia.

The International Animation Film Festival in Nikozi is a non-competitive festival, supported by the Patriarchate of Georgia, the Office of the State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, the Georgian National Film Center, the Gori Municipality City Hall, the Caucasus International University, and the Academy of Sciences of Abkhazia. The festival is organised by the St. Alexander Okropiridze Art School of Nikozi.