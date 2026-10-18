Levan Koguashvili to Receive the Trailblazer Award at Golden Globes’ Silk Road Tribute Gala

TBILISI: Acclaimed Georgian director Levan Koguashvili will receive the Trailblazer Award at the Golden Globes’ inaugural Silk Road Tribute Gala, which will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on 23 – 24 October 2026.

Honorees from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia will be recognised in three categories: the Meridian Award, the Trailblazer Award and the Beacon Award. The other honorees announced by the Golden Globes are Gulchehra Jamilova, Ali Khamraev, Tahmina Rafaella, Shugila Eshen, and Samvel Tadevosian.

Koguashvili’s latest film, Guria / გურია, which had its world premiere in the Venice Spotlight section of the 2026 Venice International Film Festival, has been selected as Georgia’s candidate for the 2027 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Guria is produced by Kino Iberica in coproduction with Cineworx (Switzerland), Tarantula (Luxembourg), ArtFest (Bulgaria), TatoFilm/Maya Films (Türkiye), and Staer (Norway), with participation from Saudi Arabia. The project was supported by a number of international and national funds, including the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Creative Georgia, the Hubert Bals Fund, the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, the Zurich Film Foundation, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Turkish Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Sørfond, the Red Sea Fund, and Eurimages.