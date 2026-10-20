FNE Podcast: Nikolaj Nikitin: Curator of Critics’ Picks Competition at PÖFF

TALLINN: FNE spoke to Nikolaj Nikitin, curator of the Critics’ Picks Competition Programme at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ), about the section's philosophy, its evolution over the past five years, and his vision for its future role beyond this milestone edition. The 30th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ), will be held 6 – 22 November 2026.

The Critics’ Picks Competition presents ten world premieres from emerging and established filmmakers. Dedicated to distinctive auteur cinema, the programme highlights films with a clear artistic vision that explore genre conventions while engaging in dialogue with film history.



This year’s selection spans productions and coproductions from Japan and China to Morocco, Mexico and Uruguay, alongside European titles. Estonia is represented by Eeva Mägi’s Mo Amor, while the wider lineup reflects the programme’s international outlook and openness to different filmmaking traditions.



Nikolaj Nikitin, curator of the programme, comments that he is happy that, alongside powerful stories tackling some of today's most urgent issues, the programme has rediscovered a sense of humour: with three brilliant comedies, strong female protagonists and plenty of unexpected cinematic discoveries. “From daring experimentation to Shakespearean family tragedies and deliciously absurd black humour, this year's selection celebrates cinema in all its diversity: geographically, artistically and emotionally.”

The jury of Critics’ Picks Competition includes Heike-Melba Fendel (founder of talent and event agency Barbarella Entertainment); Vilnius-based director, screenwriter and editor Jurgis Matulevičius; and film journalist, author, director and TV producer Hakim Zejjari.

Critics’ Pics Competition Lineup:

Apart (Cyprus, United Kingdom, Greece)

Directed by Stelana Kliris

Produced by Meraki Films

Coproduced by Over the Fence Films, Atalante Productions

Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Cyprus Film Commission’s incentives scheme, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center — Creative Greece, European Union – Next Generation EU through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan GREECE 2.0, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the SEE Cinema Network

IOU (China)

Directed by Steven Zhang Zhonghua

Jimoto Loop (Japan)

Directed by Masaya Tsutsumi

Kidney (India)

Directed by Aakarsh Sansanwal, Agrim Sansanwal

Mo Amor (Estonia)

Directed by Eeva Mägi

Produced by Kinosaurus Film

One Month (Bulgaria, Romania, Spain)

Directed by Maya Vitkova-Kose

Produced by Viktoria Films

Coproduced by Mandragora (mandragora.ro), El Replicante Jondo, Turkana films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Romanian Film Centre

Rahma (Turkey, Bulgaria, Greece, Italy)

Directed by Faysal Soysal

The Great Family (Mexico, Italy)

Directed by Matías Meyer

Until Dawn (Morocco)

Directed by Mohamed Zineddaine, Rachida Saadi, Matilde Bonnes

When I Existed (Uruguay, Spain, Bulgaria)

Directed by Alejandro Damiani, Martin Avdolov

Produced byEl Cielo Cine

Coproduced by ARS Digital Studio, Doce Entertainment, Metropolis Films

Supported by INCAU / ACAU, Ibermedia Coproducción, PUA Línea A, MVF Filma / Montevideo Filma, FIC - Fondos de Incentivo Cultural

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