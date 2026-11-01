Guria Wins Best Film at Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2026

TBILISI: Levan Koguashvili’s Guria received the award for best film at the 19 th Asia Pacific Screen Awards, announced on 30 October 2026 in Queensland, Australia.

Recently, Levan Koguashvili was presented with the Trailblazer Award at the Golden Globes’ inaugural Silk Road Tribute Gala, which took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on 23 – 24 October 2026.

Guria / გურია had its world premiere in the Venice Spotlight section of the 2026 Venice International Film Festival, and it has been selected as Georgia’s candidate for the 2027 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Guria is produced by Kino Iberica in coproduction with Cineworx (Switzerland), Tarantula (Luxembourg), ArtFest (Bulgaria), TatoFilm/Maya Films (Türkiye), and Staer (Norway), with participation from Saudi Arabia. The project was supported by a number of international and national funds, including the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Creative Georgia, the Hubert Bals Fund, the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, the Zurich Film Foundation, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Turkish Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Sørfond, the Red Sea Fund, and Eurimages.

Click HERE to see the full list of winners of the 19th Asia Pacific Screen Awards.