Kakha Kintsurashvili to Play a Lead Role in The Revolution According to Kamo

TBILISI: Georgian actor Kakha Kintsurashvili will play one of the lead roles in the new project of the Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó The Revolution According to Kamo, whose shooting has been postponed from 2025.

The film will have a significant portion of shooting in Georgia with Georgian actors in the cast, according to sovanews.tv.

The screenplay penned by Kata Weber based on an idea by Paweł Pawlikowski and Ben Hopkins is centered on the friendship between Simon “Kamo” Ter-Petrosian and Soso Jughashvili (Joseph Stalin) against the backdrop of the collapse of the Russian Empire.

The project is a coproduction between UK’s Good Chaos and Hype Studios, Georgia’s Takes Film, France’s MK Productions / mk2, Germany’s Komplizen Film, Poland’s Madants, and Hungary’s Proton Cinema.

No official information about the shooting dates has been released yet.