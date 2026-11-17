TBILISI: Georgian director Revaz Nasidze’s short film Tragedy without a Hero / ტრაგედია უგმიროთ won the Best Short Film Literary Adaptation award at the CineLibri International Film Festival in Bulgaria.

The film is an adaptation of the miniature of the same name by celebrated Georgian writer Niko Lortkipanidze. Set in a remote village in western Georgia in the early 20th century, the drama follows Iese, a widower living with his two sons, Joni and Dato. When famine strikes the family, Iese takes a desperate step, leaving his elder son facing a difficult choice.

The 2025 film was produced with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC), the Georgian Public Broadcaster, and Silk Factory Studio.

Tragedy without a Hero has also received recognition at several international festivals. It won Best Debut at the New York Lift-Off Film Festival, Best Sound Design at the Golden Grape International Short Film Festival, and the Grand Prix & Broadcast Prize at the Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival. The film was also nominated for Best Short Film by the Canadian Society of Cinematographers, Rhode Island International Film Festival and Izmir International Short Film Festival.

Tragedy without a Hero continues its festival journey, with further international screenings and opportunities for recognition ahead.

The 12th edition of CineLibri, which wrapped up on 8 November 2026, brought together filmmakers from 33 countries and presented approximately 75 films.

Production Information:

Producers:

Revaz Nasidze

Giorgi Kurtiashvili

Nika Kachibaia

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Title: Tragedy Without a Hero / ტრაგედია უგმიროთ

Year: 2025

Running Time: 28 min 52 sec

Genre: Drama

Credits:

Director: Revaz Nasidze

Scriptwriters: Revaz Nasidze, Mariam Khutsishvili

Director of Photography: Nika Kachibaia

Editor: Grigol Palavandishvili

Production Designers: Tamar Sulakvelidze, Tamaz Bochoidze

Cast: Ramaz Ioseliani, Darejan Kharshiladze, Joni Kalandia, Dato Kalandia, Luka Tarkhan-Mouravi, Gano Gerliani