TBILISI: Georgian short animated film When the Sea Was Calm / როცა ზღვა იყო მშვიდი directed by Mamuka Tkeshelashvili won the Short Film Award at the 2026 Manchester Animation Festival, which took place from 8 to 12 November 2026.

The 18-minute film is a dialogue-free puppet stop-motion and cut-out animation set in Sokhumi. It follows a 13-year-old boy during the summer of 1992, the final peaceful season before the outbreak of war. While spending the summer with his friends, the boy falls in love for the first time with a girl visiting the city. When her family is forced to leave, she loses her dog during the evacuation. The boy finds the animal and takes it with him as his own family escapes the city. Decades later, he returns to Sokhumi, where memories of his childhood begin to overlap with the ruins of his former home.

The film reconstructs pre-war Sokhumi through handcrafted puppets, miniature architecture, sets and practical lighting. Tkeshelashvili's approach draws on childhood memories and the atmosphere of a city that exists in the film through fragments of everyday life, friendship and first love.

Produced by Vladimer Katcharava through Tbilisi-based production company 20 Steps, When the Sea Was Calm premiered at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where it competed in the Short Films Main Competition. The film subsequently received the Best Design Public Prize and an Honourable Mention at the Ottawa International Animation Festival, a Silver Medal at the Manhattan Short Film Festival, the Audience Choice Award at the Lviv International Short Film Festival Wiz-Art, the Audience Prize at WTB-Angers International Short Film Festival, and the Golden Octopus at the Thessaloniki Animation Festival. It also received the mephisto 97.6 Award and a Special Mention in the International Competition for Animated Film at DOK Leipzig, as well as a recognition at the Boulevard Sunset Festival.

Following its international festival success, the film is also in contention for the Best Animated Short Film category at the 99th Academy Awards (2027), with its Oscar campaign currently underway.

The production received financial support from the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC, gnfc.ge), Tbilisi City Hall, and Creative Georgia.

Production Information:

Producer: 20Steps Production

Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Title: When the Sea Was Calm / როცა ზღვა იყო მშვიდი

Country: Georgia

Year: 2026

Running time: 18 min

Language: No dialogue

Credits:

Director: Mamuka Tkeshelashvili

Producer: Vladimer Katcharava

Scriptwriter: Mamuka Tkeshelashvili

Composer: Betkho

Editor: Levan Kukhashvili

Props Master: David Kobakhidze

VFX Supervisor: Vazha (Vako) Agladze

Line Producers: Sandro Katamashvili, Lado Chikhradze

Sound Designer / Re-recording Mixer: Irakli Manchkhashvili

Visual Postproduction: Caucasian Film Service

Sound Postproduction: Heima Production