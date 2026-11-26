STRASBOURG: Georgia presented its cinematic heritage and contemporary filmmaking through a month-long programme of screenings at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, while the Georgian National Film Centre ( GNFC ) explored new opportunities for cooperation with European film and audiovisual institutions.

Organised by Georgia's Permanent Representation to the Council of Europe, Georgian Cinema Month ran from 5 to 26 November 2026 at the Palais de l'Europe, featuring weekly screenings of four Georgian films spanning different periods of the country's cinematic history. The programme opened with Levan Koguashvili's Guria / გურია (2026), followed by Kote Mikaberidze's My Grandmother / ჩემი ბებია (1929), Mamuka Tkeshelashvili's short animated film When the Sea Was Calm / როცა ზღვა იყო მშვიდი (2026) and Giorgi Ovashvili's Corn Island / სიმინდის კუნძული (2014).

The screenings aimed to promote Georgian cinema and culture among representatives of the Council of Europe and its member states, while bringing attention to subjects of particular significance to Georgia. The programme combined works from the country's cinematic heritage with contemporary productions, including films selected as Georgia's submissions for the Academy Awards and projects supported by the Council of Europe's European cinema support fund, Eurimages.

As part of the wider initiative, a special closed screening of When the Sea Was Calm, a short animated film addressing the Abkhazia conflict, took place on 18 November 2026. Organised by the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC) and Georgia's Permanent Representation to the Council of Europe, the event was held in connection with the presentation of the Secretary General's 34th consolidated report, Conflict in Georgia, to the Committee of Ministers' Deputies.

The screening was attended by Georgia's Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia, GNFC Director of Strategic Development Bacho Odisharia, the film's director Mamuka Tkeshelashvili and producer Vladimir Katcharava, alongside ambassadors, diplomats and representatives of the Council of Europe. Georgia's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Khatia Tsilosani, as well as the film's director and producer, delivered opening remarks.

Alongside the film programme, GNFC used the Strasbourg visit to strengthen its institutional ties with European film and audiovisual organisations. GNFC Strategic Development Director, Bacho Odisharia, held meetings with newly appointed Eurimages Executive Director, Elise Jalladeau, and European Audiovisual Observatory Executive Director, Pauline Durand-Vialle.

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation, improving Georgian filmmakers' access to Eurimages services and resources, and developing new opportunities for the international promotion of the Georgian film industry. Georgia has been a member of Eurimages, the Council of Europe's fund supporting the coproduction, distribution and exhibition of European cinematographic works, since 2011.

The meeting with the European Audiovisual Observatory also addressed potential data-sharing cooperation, which would allow the Observatory to incorporate more comparative information on Georgia's audiovisual market and legislative framework into its research.

Durand-Vialle welcomed the discussions, highlighting the importance of understanding local market and regulatory conditions when assessing the audiovisual sector across Europe. Odisharia expressed interest in pursuing the opportunities discussed with both the Observatory and Eurimages, with the aim of expanding institutional cooperation and creating additional support opportunities for Georgian filmmakers.

Production Information:

Producer: 20Steps Production

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Title: When the Sea Was Calm / როცა ზღვა იყო მშვიდი

Country: Georgia

Year: 2026

Running time: 18 min

Language: No dialogue

Credits:

Director: Mamuka Tkeshelashvili

Producer: Vladimer Katcharava

Scriptwriter: Mamuka Tkeshelashvili

Composer: Betkho

Editor: Levan Kukhashvili

Props Master: David Kobakhidze

VFX Supervisor: Vazha (Vako) Agladze

Line Producers: Sandro Katamashvili, Lado Chikhradze

Sound Designer / Re-recording Mixer: Irakli Manchkhashvili

Visual Postproduction: Caucasian Film Service

Sound Postproduction: Heima Production