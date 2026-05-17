Hungarian Zhang Ge’s Debut Feature My Turn Hits Hungarian Cinemas in May

BUDAPEST: Hungarian debut feature My Turn / Nem énvagyok will be released in domestic theatres on 21 May 2026. Young Hungarian director of Chinese descent Zhang Ge confirmed to FNE that the film was produced independently, but the production benefited from Hungary’s 30% cash rebate scheme .

My Turn explores the internal conflicts of a Chinese family living in Budapest, while offering a glimpse into the daily life of a closed community that operates according to its own rules. The film operates with fantasy elements and tells the story of a Chinese-Hungarian pair of siblings. Following a fatal accident, Lang’s soul transfers into his older sister’s body, forcing the two distinctively different characters to co-exist within one physical form.

The leading roles are played by Sissy Cui, Chade Li, Debin Yu, Benjamin Fuchs, Csaba Polgár, Hao Liu, and Tommy Zhao.

The producer of My Turn is Kati Csényi, a Camera Hungaria Award-winning TV professional, creative producer of many popular TV programmes, and producer and owner of CydFilms.

My Turn was filmed over 33 days in 2023, by a crew of 45 people.

Director Zhang Ge co-wrote the script with the film’s dramaturg, Miklós Magai. The film was made with a Hungarian crew including lead director of photography Csaba Bántó, editor Szabolcs Kővári, production designer Janka Szécsényi, and composer Márk Bartha.

The making of My Turn is a remarkable story in itself. Director Zhang Ge spent six months building the set with his own hands under extreme conditions. The intensive rehearsal process with the cast lasted a full year, and the work was supported by choreographer and language coach Nina Kov.

The film had its world premiere at the 45th Hungarian Film Week in February 2026 and will be released in Hungarian theatres by Budapest Film.

Zhang Ge is a director, screenwriter, and producer of Chinese origin who lives in Hungary. His earlier short film from 2021, Mei-Mirage / Mei-káprázat, has won numerous festival awards.

Cui Sissy is also known as the line producer of Pelikan Blue / Kék Pelikán, directed by László Csáki and produced by Umbrella Collective in coproduction with Cinemon Entertainment.

Production Information:

Producer:

CydFilms (Hungary)

Kati Csényi: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Zhang Ge

Scriptwriters: Zhang Ge, Miklós Magai

Lead DoP: Csaba Bántó

DoP: András Táborosi

Editor: Szabolcs Kővári

Composer: Márk Bartha

Production designer: Janka Szécsényi

Line producer: Bori Szász

Casting director: Maysun Solar, Nine Casting, Playground Casting

Cast: Cui Sissy, Li Chade, YuDebin, Benjamin Fuchs, Csaba Polgár, Liu Hao, Zhao Tommy