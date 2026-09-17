FNE Oscar Watch 2027: Hungary Selects Silent Friend as Oscar Candidate

BUDAPEST: Ildikó Enyedi’s Silent Friend has been selected as Hungary’s official candidate for the 99th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Staring Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Luna Wedler, Enzo Brumm, and Léa Seydoux, the film received six awards at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, including the “Marcello Mastroianni” Award for best acting talent, to Luna Wedler, and the FIPRESCI prize.

The commission selecting the film comprised cinematographer Mátyás Erdély, screenwriter and director Gyula Gazdag, film historian and critic Gábor Gelencsér, festival organizer Kristóf Horváth, director Ágnes Kocsis and producer Sára László.

Earlier in 2026, Silent Friend was named Best Film at the 45th Hungarian Film Week in Budapest, where Mónika Mécs received the award for Best Producer, Gergely Pálos received the award for Best Cinematography, and Károly Szalai won Best Editing.

Silent Friend was produced by Pandora Film, Galatée Films, and Radiance Films, with Mónika Mécs of Inforg-M&M Film as lead producer on the Hungarian side, in coproduction with ZDF/ARTE, and ARTE France Cinema, with the support of the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), NRW, FFA, BKM, Hessen Film, MOIN, the French CNC, and Eurimages.

This is the second film by Enyedi’s selected as Hungary’s Oscar bid. In 2018 On Body and Soul (also produced by Inforg-M&M Film) was selected as Hungary’s bid for the 90th Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category, and ended up receiving a nomination.