Hungary’s Origo Studios Partners with Sharjah Media City (Shams)

CANNES: The leading Hungarian film studio complex Origo Studios has signed a strategic partnership at MIPCOM Cannes with the UAE's Sharjah Media City (Shams) to support the launch of the new Shams Production Hub.

Origo Studios will train the Shams team, sharing European studio expertise, operational workflows, and best practices required to run a modern film and TV facility.

The deal builds on growing economic connections between Hungary and Sharjah. Shams already hosts 67 Hungarian-registered companies, including 31 operating specifically in media-related sectors.

Beyond the initial training, Origo CEO Dr. Márta Fekszi Horváth noted that both parties aim to explore further joint initiatives, operational readiness support, and cross-border production opportunities between Hungary, the UAE, and the international film market.

Sharjah Media City, commonly known as Shams, is a government-regulated free zone located in the Emirate of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Launched in 2017, it serves as a business hub specifically designed for creative, media, tech, and digital ventures, though it supports a wide variety of business activities.