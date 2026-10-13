Hungary’s Origo Studios Partners with Sharjah Media City (Shams)

Origo Studios will train the Shams team, sharing European studio expertise, operational workflows, and best practices required to run a modern film and TV facility.
The deal builds on growing economic connections between Hungary and Sharjah. Shams already hosts 67 Hungarian-registered companies, including 31 operating specifically in media-related sectors.
Beyond the initial training, Origo CEO Dr. Márta Fekszi Horváth noted that both parties aim to explore further joint initiatives, operational readiness support, and cross-border production opportunities between Hungary, the UAE, and the international film market.
Sharjah Media City, commonly known as Shams, is a government-regulated free zone located in the Emirate of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Launched in 2017, it serves as a business hub specifically designed for creative, media, tech, and digital ventures, though it supports a wide variety of business activities.